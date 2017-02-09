Win over rival vaults Obama Academy to top of City League

The Obama Academy boys basketball team racked up nine wins in its first 14 contests this season, a mark good enough to lead the City League standings.

But that was all a tune-up, of sorts. It wasn't until the Eagles (11-5, 8-1) notched their 11th win of the season, a dramatic 45-43 victory over rival Allderdice, that coach Devas Simmons' team realized they have a clear path forward when it comes to accomplishing their goals.

“The stigma of losing to Allderdice when you feel you're just as good as them, sometimes you need to get that out of your head so that you can be as good as you really are,” Simmons said.

“Now, I see they're more confident even if we're not playing as well as we want to. If things aren't going their way, the kids are confident that they'll be able to turn it around.”

Trailing by 10 to start the second half against the defending City League champs, Obama Academy went into lockdown mode on defense and held the Dragons to just 13 points in the half. The impressive defensive display set the stage for senior Dana Strothers, who drained the game-winning shot with 2 seconds remaining.

It was Obama Academy's first win over the Dragons since the 2014 season, which also is the last time the team won a City League title. A victory against Carrick in their final section game will snap that second streak.

According to Simmons, however, winning the City League would only satisfy part of what he and his team set out to accomplish at the beginning of the year.

“Long-term objective every year is always make a run in states; how deep can we get ourselves in the state tournament? No. 1 is take care of our section and grab the City League along the way,” he said. “But we want to make a good run at it in the state playoffs.”

In order for the Eagles to have the success that they desire in the postseason, they will have to continue to receive strong contributions from eight seniors. Shooting guard Lenell Ptomey will have to continue to be a shot maker while Trez Jones will continue to wear down opponents in the paint.

Simmons said the team will continue to bring defensive stalwart Isaiah Prentice off the bench, along with forwards Nasir Tatum and Malik Fields.

Most importantly, though, Strothers will continue to have to be the team's playmaker if they want to have any type of postseason success.

“He's still been scoring around 15 points per game even though we took a little bit of the scoring responsibility off of him when we made him our point guard. He'll have games where he scores 28 for us, but overall he's distributing the ball more and seeing everything that we want a ball-handler to see,” the coach said.

“He's come a long way in his maturation process when it comes to understanding the game, and he always plays hard. Any coach would be lucky to have him.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.