Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Win over rival vaults Obama Academy to top of City League

Kevin Lohman | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

The Obama Academy boys basketball team racked up nine wins in its first 14 contests this season, a mark good enough to lead the City League standings.

But that was all a tune-up, of sorts. It wasn't until the Eagles (11-5, 8-1) notched their 11th win of the season, a dramatic 45-43 victory over rival Allderdice, that coach Devas Simmons' team realized they have a clear path forward when it comes to accomplishing their goals.

“The stigma of losing to Allderdice when you feel you're just as good as them, sometimes you need to get that out of your head so that you can be as good as you really are,” Simmons said.

“Now, I see they're more confident even if we're not playing as well as we want to. If things aren't going their way, the kids are confident that they'll be able to turn it around.”

Trailing by 10 to start the second half against the defending City League champs, Obama Academy went into lockdown mode on defense and held the Dragons to just 13 points in the half. The impressive defensive display set the stage for senior Dana Strothers, who drained the game-winning shot with 2 seconds remaining.

It was Obama Academy's first win over the Dragons since the 2014 season, which also is the last time the team won a City League title. A victory against Carrick in their final section game will snap that second streak.

According to Simmons, however, winning the City League would only satisfy part of what he and his team set out to accomplish at the beginning of the year.

“Long-term objective every year is always make a run in states; how deep can we get ourselves in the state tournament? No. 1 is take care of our section and grab the City League along the way,” he said. “But we want to make a good run at it in the state playoffs.”

In order for the Eagles to have the success that they desire in the postseason, they will have to continue to receive strong contributions from eight seniors. Shooting guard Lenell Ptomey will have to continue to be a shot maker while Trez Jones will continue to wear down opponents in the paint.

Simmons said the team will continue to bring defensive stalwart Isaiah Prentice off the bench, along with forwards Nasir Tatum and Malik Fields.

Most importantly, though, Strothers will continue to have to be the team's playmaker if they want to have any type of postseason success.

“He's still been scoring around 15 points per game even though we took a little bit of the scoring responsibility off of him when we made him our point guard. He'll have games where he scores 28 for us, but overall he's distributing the ball more and seeing everything that we want a ball-handler to see,” the coach said.

“He's come a long way in his maturation process when it comes to understanding the game, and he always plays hard. Any coach would be lucky to have him.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.