Propel Andrew Street boys pass test in 1st WPIAL season

A math and social studies teacher, Christopher Giles is no stranger to pop quizzes. But when he was hired as coach of the Propel Andrew Street boys basketball team — one week before the Panthers' inaugural season in the WPIAL — he confronted the ultimate cram session.

“We were behind the 8-ball, for sure,” Giles said. “We didn't have summer workouts. I didn't know much about the guys, their prior knowledge of basketball or their playing styles. It was all a rush.”

Luckily, Giles had been studying for this test for years. Giles was a standout guard at West Mifflin who went on to become the all-time leader in points and steals at Seton Hill University. After graduating college in 2012, he played internationally in Costa Rica, where he hosted skills clinics for youth players and was exposed to a European style of play that emphasizes footwork and passing, even for big men.

Upon returning to the U.S., he spent a year as an assistant for the Montour girls team and then two years as an assistant under his high school coach, Lance Maha, at West Mifflin.

“Coach Maha always preached hard work, dedication, and a family atmosphere,” Giles said. “I wanted to instill that same culture here. It hasn't happened overnight; it's a process. But I'm proud of how our kids are always taking extra shots and going through drills after practice, always looking for ways to get better.”

The Panthers have posted an 8-13 overall record during their first foray in the WPIAL, and a 5-5 mark in Section 3-A play. They're a work in progress offensively, scoring under 50 points per game, but the Panthers are stingy on the other side of the ball (about 51 points allowed).

“We preach defense; that's the cornerstone of championship teams,” Giles said. “Offensively, it has been a struggle at times. For some guys, this was their first time playing organized basketball. Penetration, spacing, kick outs; they're gaining a better understanding of these concepts every game.”

Freshman Darrius Davis, a 6-foot-2 guard, paces the Panthers in scoring and looks like a cornerstone for the program. Co-captains Alonzo Williams, a senior, and junior Tyrese Hicks bring leadership. Junior Eric Everett stands just 5-foot-8 but plays lockdown defense, while 6-3 junior forward Tobias Green brings a paint presence to an undersized roster.

“On any given night, someone new steps up,” Giles said.

Giles doesn't have a huge pool of players to recruit at Propel Andrew Street, a school in Munhall with a student body of about 50 per grade level. But the first-year coach is committed to climbing the Class A standings.

“Basketball is the only sport in the building; there's no football, baseball, soccer,” Giles said. “It's our players' primary focus. “Every 50-50 rebound, every loose ball has to be ours. I want our guys to lay it on the line for their teammates, and focus on what they're doing well, rather than worrying about what they could do wrong. Watching these guys progress has been a rewarding experience.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.