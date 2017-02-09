Two-sport standouts fuel turnaround for Imani Christian boys basketball

The Imani Christian Academy boys basketball team took its lumps during the 2015-16 season, finishing with a 3-14 record during Anwan Wesley's first year as head coach.

The 2016-17 campaign got off to a trying start, too, with the Saints dropping their first three games. Yet Wesley left the court after those early contests encouraged that his team was about to go on a tear.

“We played teams like Plum and Fox Chapel (WPIAL Class 6A teams) early on, and we had them on the ropes for a little bit,” Wesley said. “We lost because we had some lapses. But I saw the fire and hunger in our guys' eyes. It showed that as long as we play together and stay disciplined, we can play with any team.”

The Saints, featuring only one returning player from last year's roster, have rallied to post an 12-6 overall record and an 9-1 mark in Section 3-A, good enough to clinch the section title. Imani Christian has benefited from an infusion of two-sport athletes, led by University Prep transfer Kenny Robinson.

A 6-foot-2 senior guard/forward, Robinson is averaging around 30 points. Yet, basketball isn't even Robinson's primary sport. He scored 15 touchdowns for Imani Christian's football team this past season, and he'll soon play on Saturdays as a defensive back for the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Wesley, who brings more than a decade of experience as a youth skills development and AAU coach, has had a front-row seat to Robinson's exploits since he was in grade school.

“Kenny is a creator,” Wesley said. “He scores inside and outside of the paint, he can play any position, and he facilitates. He played on LeBron James' summer league team. Kenny's heart is with football, but he's such a natural on the court.”

Wesley thinks Robinson could put up closer to 50 points per game against Class A competition, if he were so inclined. But that's not Robinson's style.

“The most impressive thing is he's willing to do the dirty work, and not always be in the spotlight,” Wesley said. “I challenge him to be great, but also help those around him be great. When he gets double- or triple-teamed, he finds the open guy. He's unselfish; he wants to set up his teammates for success, and set up the program for success in the future.”

Junior Sam Fairley, another two-way standout on the gridiron, is another scoring threat at point guard for the Saints.

“Like on football field, he sees the holes and he's able to attack them,” Wesley said. “He's not the biggest guy, but he's a scorer, he knows how the get in the paint and he gets tough buckets. A lot of kids talk about points; he talks about assists. You need someone to facilitate. His defense is phenomenal, too.”

Wesley thinks Penn Hills transfer Desean Hubbard, also a junior and one of the team's top foul shooters, could emerge as a 15- to 20-point-per-game contributor. Junior Ray Jackson is another player who brings physicality from the football field. Off the bench, the Saints get a lift from juniors Asante Watkins (another football player), University Prep transfer Saxon Bailey and senior Keon Arvin, Imani Christian's lone returning player from 2015-16.

The Saints' athleticism allows them to play an up-tempo style offensively, and force turnovers with tight coverage on defense.

“When you've got a Ferrari in your driveway, you don't want to keep it parked,” Wesley said. “Having a bunch of safeties and cornerbacks on the floor, you're able to do a lot of things.”

Having so many dual-sport athletes cut into Imani Christian's on-court practice time, but Wesley said the rapport they built during football season carried over.

“They transferred that same spirit of camaraderie and brotherhood,” Wesley said. “Before the season, I asked everyone about individual goals. To a man, they said ‘we want a championship.' That's also a testament to my assistant coach, Omar Foster. He has been instrumental in keeping the team motivated and disciplined. We're all from Homewood and Wilkinsburg. These players know that we care, and that we come from the same place. Doing it in our own backyard, that makes it special.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.