Pittsburgh high school roundup: Beaver girls upset No. 3 Blackhawk

It took until the final section game of the season, but someone managed a victory against the Hampton girls basketball team.

Bella Pelaia had 16 points and Tai Johnson added 15 as Mars earned a 58-41 victory over the Class 5A Talbots in a Section 4-5A game. Mars (16-5, 10-2) used a 19-4 run in the third quarter to take control.

Laryn Edwards scored 18 for Hampton (18-2, 11-1).

Peters Township 61, Canon-McMillan 45 — Lillian Young had 17 points and Alyssa Konopka scored 15 to guide Peters Township (13-6, 8-2) to a Section 3-6A win. Cheyenne Trest scored 15 for Canon-McMillan (8-13, 4-6).

Beaver 57, Blackhawk 54 — Paige Ziggas' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Beaver (15-5, 8-4) a Section 2-4A victory over no. 3 Blackhawk (13-8, 11-1). Bella Posset had 22 points for Beaver. Mackenzie Amalia scored 19 for the Cougars.

Bishop Canevin 51, Carlynton 25 — No. 1 Bishop Canevin (16-5, 12-0) opened a 13-1 lead en route to a Section 3-3A victory over No. 4 Carlynton (14-6, 10-2). Brionna Allen had 15 points for the Crusaders.

Montour 56, Baldwin 52 — Kennedi Stevenson had 27 points and Courtney Tomas added 21 as Montour (11-9, 5-5) picked up a nonsection victory. Abbey Larkin scored 23 for Baldwin (8-12).

Pine-Richland 65, Upper St. Clair 27 — Amanda Kalin had 16 points and broke the Rams' career scoring record as No. 2 Pine-Richland (21-1, 9-1) won a nonsection game. Anna Jurkovec added 15 points for the Rams.

West Allegheny 53, Fox Chapel 52 — Ashley Seamon hit a free throw with two seconds remaining to lift West Allegheny (14-8) to a nonsection win. Grace Faulk had 15 points for the Indians.

Boys basketball

Quaker Valley 78, Ambridge 71 — Ricky Guss had 23 points, Coletrane Washington had 18 and Danny Conlan scored 16 as No. 2 Quaker Valley (20-2, 12-2) won in Section 2-4A. Conlan had 10 rebounds and Guss had 11 for the Quakers.