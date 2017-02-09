Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Beaver girls upset No. 3 Blackhawk

Staff Reports | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 11:48 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

It took until the final section game of the season, but someone managed a victory against the Hampton girls basketball team.

Bella Pelaia had 16 points and Tai Johnson added 15 as Mars earned a 58-41 victory over the Class 5A Talbots in a Section 4-5A game. Mars (16-5, 10-2) used a 19-4 run in the third quarter to take control.

Laryn Edwards scored 18 for Hampton (18-2, 11-1).

Peters Township 61, Canon-McMillan 45 — Lillian Young had 17 points and Alyssa Konopka scored 15 to guide Peters Township (13-6, 8-2) to a Section 3-6A win. Cheyenne Trest scored 15 for Canon-McMillan (8-13, 4-6).

Beaver 57, Blackhawk 54 — Paige Ziggas' 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Beaver (15-5, 8-4) a Section 2-4A victory over no. 3 Blackhawk (13-8, 11-1). Bella Posset had 22 points for Beaver. Mackenzie Amalia scored 19 for the Cougars.

Bishop Canevin 51, Carlynton 25 — No. 1 Bishop Canevin (16-5, 12-0) opened a 13-1 lead en route to a Section 3-3A victory over No. 4 Carlynton (14-6, 10-2). Brionna Allen had 15 points for the Crusaders.

Montour 56, Baldwin 52 — Kennedi Stevenson had 27 points and Courtney Tomas added 21 as Montour (11-9, 5-5) picked up a nonsection victory. Abbey Larkin scored 23 for Baldwin (8-12).

Pine-Richland 65, Upper St. Clair 27 — Amanda Kalin had 16 points and broke the Rams' career scoring record as No. 2 Pine-Richland (21-1, 9-1) won a nonsection game. Anna Jurkovec added 15 points for the Rams.

West Allegheny 53, Fox Chapel 52 — Ashley Seamon hit a free throw with two seconds remaining to lift West Allegheny (14-8) to a nonsection win. Grace Faulk had 15 points for the Indians.

Boys basketball

Quaker Valley 78, Ambridge 71 — Ricky Guss had 23 points, Coletrane Washington had 18 and Danny Conlan scored 16 as No. 2 Quaker Valley (20-2, 12-2) won in Section 2-4A. Conlan had 10 rebounds and Guss had 11 for the Quakers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.