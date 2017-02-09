WPIAL playoff teams prepare for changes in 6-class tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The brackets will be smaller, there will be a plethora of first-round byes and the road to states will go back to rooting for the team that beat you.

And don't forget the most important part: 12 trophies will be raised instead of the usual eight.

Welcome to WPIAL basketball in the six-classification era.

The league will release playoff pairings Tuesday in Green Tree and many are anxious to see what the new alignment format has done to the playoff brackets.

“The newer system will make it more competitive, even the initial games,” Southmoreland boys coach Frank Muccino said.

All 12 classes have at least 12 playoff teams. That likely means four first-round byes in each, preliminary-round games notwithstanding.

Only boys 3A and girls 5A will have the traditional 16-team brackets.

WPIAL basketball committee member Dan O'Neil said the playoffs will start next Friday and Saturday, and the league wants to have all brackets pared down to eight teams by the following Wednesday (Feb. 22).

Teams are expected to get at least two days in between games, but there could be more down time with so many teams playing.

“We want to get teams in the Monday-Thursday, Tuesday-Friday or Wednesday-Saturday (schedule) as soon as possible,” O'Neil said. “With 12 brackets, there certainly is a challenge time-wise. Teams will be sitting. I think it will be an individual (opinion) for each team. Some will benefit from the new format and others, not so much.”

Just like with football, one big issue the WPIAL faces in the dawn of a new playoff era is whether to match up teams from the same section. In football, it was inevitable with some classes only having two conferences.

The majority of the basketball conferences have three sections.

Teams could see each other for a third time if they meet in the first round.

“It may work out that we won't have to do that,” O'Neil said. “We'll be very careful to try and avoid (section rematches), but it's probably a good idea not to make that a hard-and-fast rule.”

Latrobe's boys are hoping for a top-three seed in Class 6A, with a big game Friday at home against Penn Hills lurking that could impact that rank.

“There isn't a single team in the field that is not a really good team,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “There are very good teams that won't qualify from our section alone. It should be an exciting tourney.”

The teams with byes would skip to the quarterfinals and only have to win two games to reach the finals.

“That is a big advantage for those four teams,” said Penn-Trafford girls coach John Giannikas, whose team made the 6A playoffs. “They earned that bye. They will get extra prep time for their opponent. The competition will be just as tough as it has always been. There will be 12 solid teams in the postseason.

“The first round of the playoffs has always been competitive, but because of the new format those games will be even tighter this year.”

Norwin won the last two WPIAL Class 4A girls championships but a three-peat will have to include a 6A title. The road to “The Pete” (Pitt's Petersen Events Center) looks to be much more competitive.

The WPIAL finals are March 2-4 at Petersen Events Center.

“All 12 teams are capable of making a run and winning the WPIAL,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “Minimal room for error. If you don't bring your best, you will find yourself exiting the tournament.”

Some coaches believe the scheduling could be an issue as playoff routines of the past are shaken up.

“The major changes will be the dates when games are played and time between games,” Greensburg Central Catholic boys coach Greg Bisignani said. “Typically our classification plays on Wednesday and Saturdays, and teams will play three games before the finals. There are four play dates before the finals, and if only 12 teams make the playoffs — excluding play-in games — you only need three play dates before finals.”

Teams could have an abundance of time to practice and scrimmage.

O'Neil said the number of playoff games is about the same as in past years.

Another significant difference this postseason is the WPIAL going back to its “follow-the-winner” format for the PIAA playoffs. The past two years, there were play-in games to determine state-playoff qualifiers.

O'Neil said the play-in games were eliminated because there are less “off days” opposite the ongoing WPIAL tournaments.

“We'll be going six days (with the WPIAL playoffs),” O'Neil said. “A lot of coaches have indicated they liked the play-in games. There just isn't time to play them.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.