Mt. Pleasant girls rally for OT victory to clinch 10th straight trip to postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Desperation can do strange things to a basketball team. It can tease. It can tempt. It can hurt.

But it also can do wonders.

“It brings out the best in you, or potentially the worst,” Mt. Pleasant coach Scott Giacobbi said. “Tonight, it brought out our best.”

Facing a must-win situation, Mt. Pleasant came out cold and stayed that way until late in the game when the Vikings rumbled to life to extend their season.

Hannah Hempfield scored 21 points, 13 in the fourth quarter and overtime, to lead Mt. Pleasant back from 17 down in the second half and into the WPIAL Class 4A girls basketball playoffs.

The Vikings outscored Southmoreland, 8-0, in overtime for a 49-41 win in the Section 3 finale Thursday night.

Mt. Pleasant (12-9, 8-5) clinches a playoff spot for the 10th straight season.

Hempfield scored six of the Vikings' eight in overtime, not allowing host Southmoreland (13-9, 5-9) to play spoiler on senior night.

Mt. Pleasant got the help it needed — Elizabeth Forward beat Belle Vernon — and then kept its end of the bargain with a thrilling second-half comeback that erased a poor start.

“We knew we needed to get it together,” Hempfield said. “We knew we had to win, and that makes you hungrier.”

The Vikings came back from 31-14 down to force overtime. They used a 12-2 run in the fourth, outscoring the Scotties, 18-4.

“Hannah was the difference tonight,” Southmoreland coach Brian Pritts said. “She made plays for them in the fourth quarter, and they just battled. Once the momentum swung their way, we couldn't stop it.”

Hempfield brought the Vikings back, scoring eight points in the fourth. She opened the extra period with a 3, then scored off a steal from Gabbi Reefer to make it 46-41.

“When Kerri (Bungard) went out, Hannah really took on a big role when she went out,” Giacobbi said. “We got rebounds in the second half we didn't get in the first and got more quality possessions.”

Four-year standout and four-sport athlete Olivia Porter played well on senior night, scoring 10 of her 19 points in the third as the Scotties built a double-digit lead.

Porter, a Pitt-Johnstown softball recruit who also played soccer and kicked for the football team, was honored before the game for reaching the 1,000-point mark earlier in the season, the fifth girl in school history to reach the milestone. She finished with 1,353 points, second on the school's all-time list behind Vanessa Abel (2,327).

Southmoreland played with more urgency — and energy — and nearly capped a winning season that won't include the playoffs.

Missed shots plagued the Vikings, who only led once, at 1-0, on a free throw by Hempfield, before taking the lead again in overtime. The Vikings cut a 17-point lead down to eight midway through the fourth after a Kerri Bungard 3-pointer and two free throws from Hempfield.

Adeline Nicholson made a layup to stretch it back to 10, at 39-29.

Bungard, who fouled out with 12 points, connected again for 3 from the corner to make it 39-32 with 4:21 left.

Hempfield made two more foul shots to cut it to 39-34 with 3:08 left, and then she swished a 3 from the wing to get the Vikings within 39-37 with 2:15 to go.

Hempfield came up with a steal and passed ahead to Gabbi Keefer, whose layup cut it to 40-39 with 1:37 left.

Colleen Trainer's only field goal tied it 41-all with 50 seconds remaining.

Southmoreland was a cold late as Mt. Pleasant was early, missing layups in overtime.

“You can't score four points in the fourth quarter and overtime and expect to win,” Pritts said. “Our girls did a great job this season. This will sting for a day or so, but tomorrow is a new day.”

Julian Kalp had the only field goal of a dim first quarter, a 3-pointer from the top of the key, as Southmoreland took a 6-4 lead.

Soutmoreland led most of the second quarter, with Mt. Pleasant only able to tie it, 13-all, on a putback and floater in the lane by Bungard.

The Scotties ended the half on an 8-1 run to take a 21-14 lead into halftime. Brooke Corley scored off an offensive rebound and Charity Henderson hit a 3 from the corner.

Mt. Pleasant had a turnover-riddled first half and did not shoot well. The Vikings missed layups and shot 3 for 12 from the foul line. The Vikings were 8 for 11 at the line after that.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.