Westmoreland high school roundup: No. 2 GCC girls defeat rival Jeannette
Updated 2 minutes ago
The Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team completed its undefeated Section 3 schedule Thursday night, earning a 69-31 victory over rival Jeannette.
Brittany Stawovy had 17 points and Maddy Coddington scored 13 for the Centurions (17-4, 14-0), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
Jada Morgan and Dymond Crawford each scored 10 points for the Jayhawks (7-14, 4-9), who fell short of a playoff berth.
Elizabeth Forward 69, Belle Vernon 56 — Bri Spirnak had 23 points as playoff-bound Elizabeth Forward (12-10, 9-5) earned a victory in Section 3-4A.
Caitlyn Trombley had 22 points for Belle Vernon (12-10, 7-7).
Boys basketball
Franklin Regional 66, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53 — Simon Behr had 15 points and Hunter Stonecheck and Nate Leopold added 13 each as Franklin Regional (12-9) earned a nonsection win. The Panthers opened a 16-4 lead in the first quarter to secure their fourth straight victory.
They will wrap up the regular season with a nonsection game against McKeesport on Friday.
Hockey
Norwin 2, Greensburg Salem 2 (OT) — Bryce Hegedus scored twice for Norwin (2-12-2), and Donavin Smith and Ryan Collette had goals for Greensburg Salem (1-14-1) as the two teams played to a tie in a PIHL Class A contest. Collette added an assist for the Golden Lions. Jarrod Hernandez made 33 saves for Norwin.