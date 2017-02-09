Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: No. 2 GCC girls defeat rival Jeannette

Staff Reports | Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, 9:33 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls basketball team completed its undefeated Section 3 schedule Thursday night, earning a 69-31 victory over rival Jeannette.

Brittany Stawovy had 17 points and Maddy Coddington scored 13 for the Centurions (17-4, 14-0), who are ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

Jada Morgan and Dymond Crawford each scored 10 points for the Jayhawks (7-14, 4-9), who fell short of a playoff berth.

Elizabeth Forward 69, Belle Vernon 56 — Bri Spirnak had 23 points as playoff-bound Elizabeth Forward (12-10, 9-5) earned a victory in Section 3-4A.

Caitlyn Trombley had 22 points for Belle Vernon (12-10, 7-7).

Boys basketball

Franklin Regional 66, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53 — Simon Behr had 15 points and Hunter Stonecheck and Nate Leopold added 13 each as Franklin Regional (12-9) earned a nonsection win. The Panthers opened a 16-4 lead in the first quarter to secure their fourth straight victory.

They will wrap up the regular season with a nonsection game against McKeesport on Friday.

Hockey

Norwin 2, Greensburg Salem 2 (OT) — Bryce Hegedus scored twice for Norwin (2-12-2), and Donavin Smith and Ryan Collette had goals for Greensburg Salem (1-14-1) as the two teams played to a tie in a PIHL Class A contest. Collette added an assist for the Golden Lions. Jarrod Hernandez made 33 saves for Norwin.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.