St. Joseph boys basketball team ready to 'run' in playoffs

Kelly Robinson taped copies of the 2003 WPIAL and PIAA Class A boys basketball playoff brackets to the whiteboard in St. Joseph's locker room Thursday afternoon.

The printouts chronicled Union's run from a third-place team that needed help to get into the playoffs to the WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up, a voyage that included a WPIAL first-round victory over a St. Joseph team Robinson still considers his best.

“I couldn't read the paper for two weeks (after that loss),” he said.

But Robinson didn't want to rehash St. Joseph history. He was telling his players that it won't matter where the WPIAL slots the Spartans in the playoffs — it's up to them how successful they can be.

“I think Class A is wide open,” said Robinson, in his 19th season at St. Joseph. “Monessen is probably obviously the top dog, but these kids have to realize once you get in, no matter where you get seeded, you've got a shot.

“There's a lot of teams seeded low that lose in the first round, but there's situations like (Union) that are seeded low, get hot at the right time, play well together and move on.”

Robinson knows the rigors of the postseason from experience, having led St. Joseph to the playoffs for 13 consecutive seasons before the streak ended last year. He said he likely “pouted” on the night of the WPIAL pairings meeting.

But missing the playoffs last year inspired these Spartans, who finished in a three-way tie for third place in Section 3-A.

“To see (everyone's) expression after not making the playoffs, it affected me too,” said sophomore point guard Daniel Fábregas, primarily a junior varsity player last season. “To see everyone enjoying themselves and having fun playing again, it's good to see.”

St. Joseph (12-8) built around a core of three returning senior starters — Jack Farrell, Mitchell Kuczynski and Vincenzo Schiano diCola — and three talented sophomores in Matt Arvay, Grant Bendis and Fábregas.

Those six, four of whom attended grade school together and five of whom play for the St. Joseph boys soccer team, play with a strong chemistry. Four players average double figures in points, with Fábregas leading the way.

“I think the seniors make it easy because they get along so well, and I think that's a big reason for our success,” Robinson said. “These kids get along so well, and they play so well together. They don't care who scores, they just play, and they love playing with each other. I think that's one of the most gratifying things about making the playoffs.”

Because five of the six players in the rotation are guards — the exception being Kuczynski — the Spartans' preferred mode of playing is getting out and running. They averaged 63 points, second best in the section behind Imani Christian.

But after a 6-0 start, the Spartans had some trouble down the stretch, especially protecting leads. They led Saltsburg — ranked No. 5 in the state — after three quarters before getting shut out in the fourth quarter of a nonsection loss. Earlier this week, they saw a 23-point advantage slip away in a section defeat against Eden Christian.

A key to making a playoff run, then, is running — period.

“Our new motto is that we have to keep running,” Fábregas said. “That's how we got off to such a good start, just running, running, running. Then when we played Imani in our first section game, we ran for three quarters and then kind of stopped.

“What we've been trying to say to ourselves is ‘four quarters' — we've got to run for four quarters. That's when we've been doing our best.”

Three of St. Joseph's section losses came by two points or fewer.

“They're cardiac games, as some of our coaches like to call it,” Kuczynski said. “But they're fun. We just have to learn from our mistakes. I think our biggest mistakes are turnovers. If we can limit our turnovers, we're a hard team to beat.”

Robinson said the Spartans, particularly the younger players, learned composure from playing so many close games. And the experience ultimately could pay off — Union's four victories en route to the 2003 WPIAL title came by a combined 18 points.

“This has just been such an enjoyable season,” Robinson said. “I'd hate for it to end. I hope the kids give us extra games to coach because you only get one crack at this.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.