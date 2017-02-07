Podkul's free throw in overtime leads Hempfield past Penn-Trafford girls

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hempfield girls basketball players have to make 20 free throws apiece at the end of each practice before they can call it a day.

But sometimes one can make all the difference — especially in a defensive struggle against a rival.

Junior guard Allison Podkul made a free throw with 6.1 seconds left in overtime to lift Hempfield to a 42-41 victory over Penn-Trafford on Tuesday night in a Section 2-6A game between playoff-bound teams in Harrison City.

“The momentum went back and forth the whole game,” Podkul said. “But we had it at the end.”

The physical section clash went to Hempfield (13-5, 5-4) as Podkul connected on 8 of 10 foul shots and the Spartans shot 10 of 14 for the game. Free throws were a detriment for Penn-Trafford, which made only 15 of 27.

“In the end, that was the difference in the ball game,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “Our shooting woes early and the free throws. The kids battled so hard. Both teams made plays.”

Third-place Hempfield led the entire game, widening the margin to 12 (19-7) in the second quarter, and taking a five-point advantage (31-26) with 2:13 to go.

But fourth-place Penn-Trafford (10-10, 3-7), with its combative style, grinded the deficits down, even with Hempfield nursing the clock late, to force overtime and nearly pulled off the senior night comeback.

“We had so many chances to close out that game,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “I thought if we could get it up to six (with just under two minutes to play) we might be OK. But we kept fouling and giving them chances.”

Freshman Bella Long made a pair of free throws and hit a short jumper to get the Warriors within 33-31 with 59 seconds to go in regulation. Then senior guard Athena Biondi drove hard into the lane and scored with 18.6 seconds left to send it to overtime tied 33-33.

“She is such a tough kid,” Giannikas said of Biondi. “She is the toughest kid in the school, pound for pound.”

In the extra frame, Biondi started with a 3-point play to give Penn-Trafford its first lead at 36-33. Podkul made two free throws to tie it 37-all and Biondi added two foul shots for a 39-37 lead.

She fouled out shortly after with 15 points, tying Michelle Burns' game-high for Hempfield.

Biondi had eight in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Burns made two foul shots to make it 41-39 but Long put back a tough rebound to tie it again.

Podkul made 1 of 2 for the win and teammate Ali Belgiovane stole a pass on the ensuing possession as time expired.

“It was a typical P-T/Hempfield game,” Epps said. “The girls lay it all on the line. We made one more play than them. This matchup brings out the best in everyone.”

Long finished with 14 points for the Warriors and Podkul scored 12. Podkul has been a behind-the-scenes type of scorer, particularly of late with Burns slowed some by a foot injury.

“Everyone's talking about her now,” Epps said of Podkul. “She is one of the top seven players in this conference. She has really stepped up with Michelle injured. She has turned into a star.”

Hempfield made four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 14-7 lead. Podkul made a bank shot to make it 21-10 in the second. Penn-Trafford made one field goal in the quarter.

The Warriors controlled the third, but couldn't get the lead. A 9-1 run to open the quarter closed the gap to 22-20, but Burns hit a 3 with about a minute left to make it 25-20. It was Hempfield's only field goal of the quarter.

Penn-Trafford crept to within one point three times in the fourth.

“It takes a lot of resolve to win on the road in a hostile environment,” Epps said. “This is the type of game that can help us in the playoffs.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.