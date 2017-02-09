Leechburg girls basketball ignites after collision

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At times maybe too calm, Mikayla Lovelace's coach urges her to play with more emotion.

Hit in the face and knocked to the floor Thursday, the Leechburg junior found her motivation while facedown on the court. After the third-quarter collision, Lovelace turned her anger toward host Brentwood and scored 18 second-half points for a 60-47 victory in Section 2-2A.

Lovelace finished with 26.

“I was very angry,” Lovelace said with a laugh. “My adrenaline was pumping. I know that we definitely wanted this win. That just added on to it. We got tougher.”

The victory in the section finale clinched third place for Leechburg (13-8, 10-4) and avenged an earlier loss to second-place Brentwood (16-5, 11-3). No. 4 Brentwood won 60-54 on Jan. 16 at Leechburg.

In Thursday's rematch, Leechburg jumped to a 10-2 lead and never trailed. When Brentwood tried to rally after halftime and cut Leechburg's lead to nine points, Lovelace took over. Fueled in part by the physical defense, she scored 10 points the third quarter and eight in the fourth.

“I see (her anger) once in awhile,” Leechburg coach Joel Ceraso said. “Obviously, she's a great player. But there's that time when she gets mad, and she just dominates. I want that all the time, I tell her.”

Brittany Robilio added 16 points for Leechburg. Brentwood's Natalie Murrio and Anna Betz each scored 12.

Leechburg led 36-26 when Lovelace was toppled late in the third. She drove the length of the court for a layup on the next possession and then drew consecutive Brentwood fouls to spark an 8-0 run.

A minute into the fourth quarter, Leechburg led 46-29.

“There are times where you're allowed to let it out,” Lovelace said, “and there are times you have to calm yourself. I think I'm starting to balance that. I'm starting to control where to let it out and where to keep it in.”

Robilio helped the Blue Devils build a 25-19 lead despite just eight first-half points from Lovelace. Robilio scored six points in the first quarter, and Leechburg led 16-7.

“(Opponents) have done a good job of throwing some junk at us and trying to take Mikayla out of the game,” Ceraso said. “We had to adjust to that, and I think we did.”

Brentwood made just 3 of 12 shots in the first quarter.

On senior night, the senior-led Spartans started too tense, Brentwood coach Rachel Thomas said. Brentwood went 2 for 10 from the arc before Betz hit consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to cut Leechburg's lead to 19-16.

But Brentwood's three senior starters finished the first half scoreless, and Leechburg reached halftime ahead by six points.

“When we fell behind, they started to panic a little bit,” Thomas said. “They wanted it so bad for their seniors that they were playing like they were afraid to lose instead of like they wanted to win.”

Leechburg led 42-29 after the third quarter, when Lovelace made 4 of 6 shots and scored 10 points.

“We talk about it a lot,” Ceraso said of Lovelace's determination. “It's just part of her maturation. She's hopeful to go on to the next level, where she's going to need that all the time. I think she's recognizes that, and she'll get there.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.