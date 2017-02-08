Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland Co. high school notebook: Jeannette's Hall, Sanders follow Batts' blueprint
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Jeannette quarterback Gio Vonne Sanders eludes Rochester's Darius Goosby during their WPIAL Class A semifinal Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, at Fox Chapel.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette running back Kareem Hall (7) runs up the middle for a touchdown during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class A quarterfinal game with Springdale on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, at Franklin Regional Stadium in Murrysville. Jeannette won 69-21.

Where do Jeannette football standouts Gio Vonne Sanders and Kareem Hall see themselves in a year or two?

“Hopefully at a Division I college,” Sanders said.

Despite scholarship offers from some Division II schools, Sanders and Hall plan to attend Palmetto Prep Academy in Columbia, S.C., for a year, in hopes of gaining greater exposure from higher-level programs and landing better scholarships.

Sounds like another former Jeannette athlete who took that route.

Sanders said the blueprint for reaching the Division I level from a Jeannette player's perspective was drawn up by former Jayhawks' two-sport standout Julian Batts. He played basketball for a year at St. Thomas Prep in Oakdale, Conn., before landing a scholarship with Division I LIU-Brooklyn of the Northeast Conference.

“Exactly,” said Sanders (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), a quarterback and linebacker. Hall (5-9, 190) played running back and linebacker.

Palmetto is a post-grad prep school, similar to The Kiski School in Saltsburg, but also serves as a junior college. According to the program, 56 players over the last two years received offers to play fooball at four-year schools.

“I think it will give us more exposure and more opportunities to be seen by different schools,” Hall said. “I feel like we were under-recruited.”

The same might be said for Greensburg Central Catholic's Jassan Eubank, who signed with Division II Edinboro. Eubank, Sanders and Hall are cousins. Sanders and Eubank played youth football together at Greensburg Salem.

Hoop playoffs

The local basketball playoff picture is almost clear.

Hempfield boys can get into the 6A playoffs but must beat Norwin on Friday at home and have Woodland Hills lose to Penn-Trafford. The Spartans won't treat the game with awe.

“We haven't talked about the playoffs all year, to be honest,” Hempfield coach Bill Swan said. “I don't want to put that on our kids. We're just focused on playing our best basketball.”

The final playoff spot in girls Section 3-4A will be decided Thursday night. Mt. Pleasant can qualify with a win at Southmoreland and a Belle Vernon loss to Elizabeth Forward.

Keystone Oaks leads the section at 13-0, followed by South Park (11-2), Elizabeth Forward (8-5), Belle Vernon (7-6) and Mt. Pleasant (7-6). The top four teams advance. Belle Vernon would own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Mt. Pleasant because it won both games against the Vikings.

If Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward and Mt. Pleasant all finish 8-6, all three will qualify.

“Down to the wire with doses of fun,” Mt. Pleasant coach Scott Giacobbi said.

Hoopfest

The “Hoopfest” at Penn Hills, previously called the “County Challenge” will be Saturday at Penn Hills High School.

The schedule is as follows: Chartiers Valley vs. Hempfield (girls), 3 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Obama Academy (boys), 4:30; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Penn Hills (girls), 6:30; and McKeesport vs. Penn Hills (boys) at 8.

Layups

Southmoreland senior basketball player Tommy Pisula has 999 career points and could join teammate Brandon Stone in the Scotties' 1,000-point club. … Jeannette senior guard Mike Pompei needs 62 points to reach 1,000. … March 6 is the first practice date for spring sports.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

