Norwin's Schmidt making leap to North Dakota for football, track

Pedro Schmidt pondered walking on at Robert Morris. He also considered an offer to play football at Wagner (N.Y.).

But Schmidt's brush with recruiting wasn't always about football for the senior from Norwin. Track and field is what he wants to do, and it could be what leads him to college football.

Schmidt on Monday announced he accepted a preferred walk-on offer from North Dakota. The school contacted him Sunday.

He will attempt to play two sports at the Division I level. He will long jump for the track and field team but hopes to earn a spot on the football team as a wide receiver.

He'll be a long-jumper who is a long way from home, but he is embracing the opportunity.

“It all started with track,” said Schmidt (6-foot, 190 pounds). “I contacted the coach, and he asked if I played any other sports. I said, football. He asked me to send him my highlight film.”

Schmidt played receiver and outside linebacker for Norwin last season, and was a dangerous kick returner.

His father attended North Dakota, and Schmidt said he has family in the state.

Playoffs set

The local field of teams is set for the WPIAL basketball playoffs, which likely will begin Friday and Saturday at neutral sites.

Area girls qualifiers are: Norwin, Hempfield and Penn-Trafford in 6A; Greensburg Salem and Franklin Regional in 5A; Mt. Pleasant in 4A; and Greensburg Central Catholic in 2A.

Local boys playoff teams are: Latrobe in 6A; Franklin Regional in 5A; Southmoreland in 3A; and Greensburg Central Catholic and Jeannette in 2A.

Swankler drafted

Norwin freshman Austen Swankler, a hockey standout with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16-Under team, was drafted by the Syracuse Stars of the United States Premier Hockey League.

The National Collegiate Development Conference, the USPHL's new tuition-free division that begins play in September, held its inaugural Futures Draft on Jan. 31 in Boston. Eleven teams each selected six players.

Next-level talent

Norwin girls soccer has blossomed into one of the WPIAL's most talented and successful programs in recent years, winning back-to-back WPIAL championships (Class 3A in 2015-16 and Class 4A last year). But the team it returns in the fall could have more potential than any of its predecessors.

Norwin already has three juniors with Division I commitments, including Tribune-Review player of the year Emily Harrigan (Rutgers), Lexy Kendro (Duquesne) and Alyssa Victor (Duquesne).

Sophomore defender Maddie Genicola also has committed to Duquesne and junior goalkeeper Sam Wexell is a Division I prospect.

Another sophomore defender, Kendra Pampus, who played a partial season last year at Norwin and now plays primarily for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, committed last week to Indiana University.

Junior defender Katy Ericson just committed to Division II Slippery Rock.

Norwin is primed to return eight starters from a 21-1-1 team. No WPIAL Quad-A or Class AAA girls team has ever won three consecutive titles.

Johnson tie

East Allegheny basketball standout Amani Johnson, who leads all WPIAL girls scorers at 31 points per game, has an extended local connection. Her father, Warner, played on the 1990-91 St. Vincent basketball team that made the NAIA national playoffs for the first time. He currently is an assistant coach at 3A East Allegheny (21-0).

Thrift offered

Norwin football player Jayvon Thrift is only a sophomore, but he already has a Division I scholarship offer. Thrift picked up an offer this weekend from West Virginia. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensive back was a first-team all-conference selection last season at safety. He had 59 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception for the Knights.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.