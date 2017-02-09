Ligonier Valley boys set to battle Saltsburg for Heritage Conference crown

In some respects, Friday night's boys basketball game between Ligonier Valley and Saltsburg is a culmination for players from both sides, as many have been playing with and against each other since third grade.

IUP will host the Heritage Conference championship game between the two District 6 powerhouse rivals at 8 p.m.

“From elementary school all the way up through junior high and now senior high, it has kind of been a rivalry the whole way up,” Saltsburg coach Don Stitt said. “The neat thing about it is that kids from both sides know each other very well. All-in-all this should be a very good game between two very good teams.”

The first time these teams played, Ligonier Valley (17-5, 11-2) handed Saltsburg its first loss of the season in a close 65-63 decision Jan. 24. Saltsburg returned the favor 71-52 last Saturday.

“Saltsburg is a very good team,” Ligonier Valley coach Todd Hepner said. “We beat them one time and they beat us one time so the records are off the wall, everyone is at 0-0. And at a neutral court, I feel if we go there and play our game, that will give us a good chance to win.”

Hepner said it took a total team to reach the conference championship. It has taken different players stepping up at different times, and making clutch shots at crucial moments, he said.

“We have several guys who can score in double figures, so it isn't about one player, we are just hoping to put together a good team effort and share the basketball,” Hepner said. “The other night Collin (Smith) was our leading scorer, and he hasn't really been all year, so it's any given night who is going to step up.”

Ligonier Valley also relies on sophomore Marrek Paola (18.2 ppg), freshman Michael Marinchak (12.4), senior Trent Hepner (10) and junior Jackson Daugherty (8) at the scoring end. Paola also averages nearly 10 rebounds.

Saltsburg (20-1, 12-1) has been led by guard Nick Porter, who is averaging 21.7 points, and Frankie Plowman, who is nine points from 1,000 for his career.

“Both of our teams are very similar; we both have athletes who can get up and down the floor,” Stitt said. “Neither of us have ever played (at IUP), so we are both going to be playing on equal grounds, and I think there should be a pretty darn nice crowd there for both schools. A lot of Indiana County fans are going to be up there too, so it is just going to be a fun experience for both teams.”

The Heritage Conference girls championship between West Shamokin and Homer-Center will start the doubleheader at 6 p.m. at IUP's 5,000-seat Kovalchick Center.

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.