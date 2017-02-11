Several Alle-Kiski basketball teams reach playoffs after multi-season droughts

Mark Faulx remembers the glory days of Valley boys basketball well. In fact, he experienced it from the vantage point of an opponent, playing against the Tom Pipkins-led Vikings teams of the early 1990s while a point guard at Knoch.

“You just knew they were really strong, and it was going to be a tough night,” said Faulx, now Valley's coach. “They had good guard pressure, and they had a great player. But they had a good team — they weren't just one player. They had guys who filled all kinds of different roles, and I think that carried on for years.”

While Valley still is working to get back to the heights of the program's past — including a PIAA championship in 1979 and a WPIAL title in 1993 — the Vikings took a step in the right direction this season by qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2011.

After some lean years — including a one-win season in 2015-16 — Valley is back.

“I mention the tradition quite frequently, but I try not to compare because I want the guys to control the things they have within their grasp,” said Faulx, in his fourth season as coach. “But we're excited to have an opportunity to be in situations like those past teams, and hopefully we can continue to make progress.”

Six of the Alle-Kiski Valley's 13 basketball playoff qualifiers ended multiseason droughts to reach the postseason: Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport, Kiski Area and Valley on the boys side, and Freeport on the girls side.

It happened in different ways: Some schools underwent coaching changes between postseason appearances, while others kept their stability as they rode out non-winning seasons. Some relied on veteran teams this season to make it back, while others were boosted by youth.

“This season has been so satisfying because the coaches and players have seen how much progress we've made, not just as individuals but as the entire team,” said Kimmy Mixon, a senior guard for the Freeport girls team.

The Yellowjackets qualified for the playoffs in 2014 but went a combined 14-29 the past two seasons before finishing second in Section 1-4A with a roster that includes three freshman starters.

“Our main goal was to get to the playoffs, and now that we are here, we want to go as far as we can,” Mixon said. “We want to progress and get better as a team.”

The PIAA's move to six classifications this season no doubt helped some teams. Schools like Burrell, Deer Lakes, Freeport and Valley — who previously competed in sections with much larger schools — now find themselves with comparable opponents.

Those four schools previously played together in a section that included Hampton, Highlands, Knoch and Mars. But with those four schools now in Class 5A, Deer Lakes, Freeport and Valley made the playoffs in 4A and Burrell in AAA.

“I told them when we started that it's a process (and to) trust the process,” Deer Lakes coach Terence Parham said. “Even though we weren't the strongest team in our section last year, our goal was to make the playoffs. For these seniors to stick with the process and never give up, it's huge.”

From his Knoch days, Faulx remembers the atmosphere at Valley games. The excitement is returning to the school, including the Zoo Ken Animal House student section.

“It felt like the community was connected to the team (in the past), and I feel we're building that, trying to connect with our community and our tradition,” Faulx said. “I think that really makes for a great high school experience.”

The Leechburg girls, who ended a decade-long postseason drought last season, experienced a renaissance in their own community.

“For this team particularly, the kids that worked hard from fourth grade on, putting time in, it's just a reward for their hard work,” coach Joel Ceraso said. “And it was a joy to see for the community. ... Even after a loss in the playoffs, coming home and seeing the cars that lined the streets in a loss, it just showed how much success means to the community, as well.”

The hope for the playoff returners is that it becomes more than a one-year wonder and instead a yearly tradition.

Making the playoffs after time away can do a lot for a program, as Ceraso can attest. The Blue Devils returned to the playoffs this year — finishing higher in their section in the process.

“We just want to continue to build,” Ceraso said. “It's all about growth.”

It's also about staying power. Because although these teams are happy to make the playoffs, they aren't completely satisfied. Not yet, at least.

“We don't just want to get to the dance: We want to stick around for a while,” Parham said. “But to get these guys back to some relevance within the WPIAL is great, and it's something to build off.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.