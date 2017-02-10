Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Unbeaten GCC boys roll past Jeannette
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) scores the first points of the game with a shot over Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) scores with a shot over Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) and Tre' Cunningham (3) during the first quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic celebrates their 20th win of the season with no losses as they beat Jeannette 65-47 on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ryan Quinn (1) scores on a shot over Jeannette's Tremayne Briston (5) during the fourth quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-47 to extend their season record to 20-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's student section reacts to a call late in the game against Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-47 to extend their season record to 20-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Alvin Ross (3) attempts a shot in front of Jeannette's Rylan Bumoskey (14) during the fourth quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-47 to extend their season record to 20-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (2) is congratulated as he comes out of the game late in the fourth quarter against Jeannette on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-47 to extend their season record to 20-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) drives to the basket on Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) during the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Alvin Ross (3) looks for room around Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) during the first quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore (21) has the ball knocked away by Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (4) during the first quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre' Cunningham (4) drives the baseline and is fouled by Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (2) during the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) waits to take the floor prior to a game at Jeannette on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) has a shot blocked by Jeannette's Mark Wormack (24) during the first quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) attempts a shot while defended by Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) during the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Greg Bisignani talks with his starters prior to a game with Jeannette on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's starting five wait to be introduced prior to their game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) is introduced prior to a game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) scores on a jump shot during the first quarter against Jeannette on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) scores on a 3-point shot late in the first quarter against Jeannette on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Mark Wormack (24) takes a shot over Greensburg Central Catholic's Ben Hertzog (14) during the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Rylan Bumoskey (14) takes a shot over Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) during the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Mike Pompei (3) atttempts a shot over Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) during the second quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Neal McDermott (11) grabs a rebound in front of Jeannette's Eric Hall (right) during the first quarter on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.

Greensburg Central Catholic's march toward perfection continued. With authority.

The Centurions jumped on rival Jeannette early and cruised to a 65-47 victory Friday night in the Section 1-2A finale.

Neal McDermott scored a game-high 26 points, and Ben Hertzog added 14 as No. 1-ranked GCC (20-0, 12-0), chasing the first undefeated regular season in program history, ran its section winning streak to 24.

Jeannette (11-10, 9-3), which steadied the ship to make the playoffs again after its first 0-4 start in more than 15 years, fell behind early and could not recover.

“Getting out early was a big key,” said McDermott, who made four 3-pointers. “We came out and didn't slow down.”

GCC, which has won eight consecutive section titles, has beaten the Jayhawks 10 straight times and is 15-1 against its county rival since 2010.

The Centurions are a head-turning 90-6 in section games under coach Greg Bisignani. The win also secured a seventh 20-win season under the coach/doctor's watch.

“We played great defense early on. It's something to limit them like that defensively,” Bisignani said. “It was a playoff atmosphere. We knocked down some shots and got some easy baskets on the fast break.”

It was 8-7 in the first quarter when the Centurions went on a 13-2 run to add to their advantage. McDermott hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Hertzog's tip-dunk prompted a Jeannette timeout.

Jeannette missed layups and struggled against the Centurions' zone.

Eric Hall threw a no-look pass to Tre Cunningham for an easy layup to cut it to 26-13, but GCC ended the first half on a 9-2 surge, with eight of the points coming from McDermott, for a 35-15 lead at the half.

“They came out on us quick,” Jeannette coach Adrian Batts said. “I don't know if it was this atmosphere or what, but we had dead legs. GCC is one of the best teams in the state. They get out and run. To beat them, they have to have a bad night.”

Mike Pompei finished with 16 points for the Jayhawks, battling an early triangle-and-two defense. He needs 46 points to reach 1,000 for his career.

“They were all over me,” Pompei said. “They came in ready to play.”

After Hertzog and McDermott made 3-pointers to start the third, Jeannette went on an 11-0 run to trim the margin to 41-26 as Mike Pompei hit two 3-pointers and Hall made one.

After the lead stretched to 23 early in the fourth, Jeannette no closer than 18 the rest of the way.

Another streak: GCC has won 24 straight regular-season games on the road.

The Centurions play at 4:30 p.m. Saturday against Obama Academy (12-6) in the Hoopfest at Penn Hills.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

