Westmoreland high school roundup: Hempfield boys fall short of playoff berth

The Norwin boys basketball team played the role of spoiler Friday night.

Hempfield needed a win to remain in contention for a playoff berth, but the Knights thwarted those hopes with a 65-63 victory over the rival Spartans on Friday night in Hempfield.

Anthony DelleFemine had 29 points to lead the Knights, who finished the season 7-14 overall and 2-11 in Section 3-6A.

Zachary Queen had 14 points and Zak Mesich scored 13 for the Spartans (8-14, 5-9).

Saltsburg 80, Ligonier Valley 75 — Saltsburg overcame a 10-point deficit to win the Heritage Conference title. Frank Plowman had 24 points for Saltsburg (21-1). Marrek Paola had 24 for Ligonier Valley (17-6).

Indiana 80, Derry 41 — Conner Watt had 11 points for Derry (7-13, 4-8), which lost the Section 1-4A finale. Jake Benhart had 28 points for Indiana (14-8, 10-2).

Mt. Pleasant 46, Yough 28 — Mt. Pleasant (5-17, 4-8) used a 17-4 run in the third quarter to secure a Section 1-4A win. Brandon McCormick scored 27 points for the Vikings.

John McClaren had 13 for Yough (1-21, 0-12).

Southmoreland 86, Charleroi 49 — Tommy Pisula had 20 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career, as No. 4 Southmoreland (18-4, 10-2) earned a win in Section 4-3A.

Zak Leighty had 23 points, and Brandon Stone added 19 points for the Scotties, who finished the game on a 24-6 run.

McKeesport 78, Franklin Regional 72 — Nate Leopold had 21 points and David Baker scored 17 but Franklin Regional (12-10) lost a nonsection game. Raquan Elliott had 23 points for Class 5A No. 2 McKeesport (17-3).

Girls basketball

Norwin 61, Hempfield 25 — Abi Gabauer had 21 points and Taylor Ingel added 12 as No. 4 Norwin (15-5, 8-2) earned a Section 2-6A win at Hempfield (13-6, 5-5). The Knights led 38-17 at halftime.

Both teams have qualified for the playoffs.

Penn Hills 67, Latrobe 42 — Desiree Oliver had 30 points to guide No. 3 Penn Hills (19-2, 10-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Laura Graytok scored 16 for the Wildcats (8-14, 2-8).

Plum 59, Franklin Regional 48 — Maria Lawhorne had 23 points and Rayna Donatelli had 21 as Plum (10-12, 6-6) won a Section 4-5A game.

Hannah Turacy had 11 points for the Panthers (12-10, 6-6).

Derry 67, Yough 25 — Lauren Felix hit a school-record eight 3-pointers and had 26 points as Derry (7-14, 2-12) won a Section 3-4A contest. Morgan Kelly added 10 points for the Trojans, who made a 28-3 run in the second quarter. Yough finished the season 1-19 and 0-14 in section play.

Penn-Trafford 58, Woodland Hills 43 — Mackenzie Aunkst had 16 points and Kylie Grabowski scored 13 to lead playoff-bound Penn-Trafford (12-10) to a nonsection victory. The Warriors led 28-17 at halftime.

West Shamokin 42, Homer-Center 32 — Andrea Orlosky had 13 points, eight rebounds, nine steals and five assists as West Shamokin won the Heritage Conference title.