Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 4 Mars boys top No. 3 Hampton

Two of the top boys basketball teams in Class 5A gave fans a view at what the postseason could look like Friday night, as No. 4 Mars earned a 69-67 win over No. 3 Hampton in the Section 2 finale.

Ben Perdziola had 15 points including the winning basket as the buzzer sounded for the Fightin' Planets (14-8, 9-3). Ben Lewis also had 15 for Mars, which led 18-11 in the first quarter before Hampton made a run.

Antonio Ionadi had 30 points for No. 3 Hampton (13-9, 6-6).

Both teams will learn their playoff opponents Tuesday night at the WPIAL playoff pairings meeting.

Butler 55, Seneca Valley 41 — Tyler Frederick had 16 points to lead playoff-bound Butler (13-8, 7-5) to a Section 1-6A victory. The Rams hit 13 3-pointers in the game.

Pine-Richland 94, Shaler 68 — Andrew Petcash had 21 points and Phil Jurkovec scored 16 to help No. 1 Pine-Richland (21-1, 11-1) finish Section 1-6A play with a victory.

Baldwin 65, Bethel Park 55 — Anthony Reid had 14 points and Nick Fiumara added 13 as Baldwin (14-7, 8-4) won a Section 2-6A game. Alex Mullen scored for 16 points for Bethel Park (6-15, 2-10).

Fox Chapel 66, Plum 63 (OT) — Carson Cohen had 28 points and Jake Livingston added 18, as the No. 2 Foxes (19-2, 12-2) clinched a three-way tie for the Section 3-6A title. Cohen hit four free throws and scored six points in overtime.

Central Valley 75, Hopewell 47 — Josh Kline had 24 points as Central Valley (12-9, 7-7) clinched a playoff berth in Section 2-4A.

New Castle 56, Beaver Falls 52 — Marcus Hooker had 18 points as No. 1 New Castle (19-2, 13-1) earned a Section 2-4A victory.

Lincoln Park 93, Central Catholic 72 — Nelly Cummings poured in 50 points, including eight 3-pointers, as Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Park (18-4) earned a nonsection victory. Luke Nedrow had a career-high 28 points for Central Catholic (9-11).

Chartiers-Houston 60, Fort Cherry 59 — A.J. Myers had 20 points, including a step-back 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left, to help No. 5 Chartiers-Houston (17-4, 12-0) earn a Section 2-2A win.

Neshannock 59, Laurel 56 — Ian Oprean had 43 points to lead Neshannock (14-7, 8-6) to a playoff berth in Section 3-2A. Mason Mraz had 27 points and 16 rebounds for Laurel (14-8, 7-7).

Sewickley Academy 88, OLSH 82 (2OT) — Nate Ridgeway had 27 points and Justin Pryor and Isaiah Smith each scored 20 as No. 3 Sewickley Academy (17-4, 12-2) won in Section 3-2A. Pryor hit two free throws to seal the win in double overtime. Ethan Harrell had 25 points for OLSH (14-6, 10-4).