GCC boys pass another test; beat Obama Academy

Crisp passing. Help defense. Balanced scoring. They're all staples of this unblemished boys basketball season at Greensburg Central Catholic.

But one could argue this: None of those things are possible without big-game experience from seniors.

Obama Academy crept to within four points of Greensburg Central three times in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon at the Hoopfest at Penn Hills and each time — with been-there-before poise — the Centurions repelled the Eagles in a 65-59 win that kept their perfect season intact.

Four seniors scored in double figures as GCC moved to 21-0 with a game left before the playoffs, Monday at home against Shady Side Academy. The Centurions never finished a regular season undefeated.

“We have a senior team, and we trust in our senior leadership,” GCC coach Greg Bisignani said. “Our kids didn't panic. They knew when to get the ball to the right person.”

Neal McDermott scored a team-high 19 points, Dom Eisaman added 14, Ben Hertzog had 12 and Jack Liberatore 11 for GCC, which extended its road regular-season win streak to 25.

“That was one of the best teams we have played,” McDermott said. “We came in prepared to play and stayed with it, even when they got close.”

In a game similar to those against Washington and Aliquippa, both tests for GCC, the Centurions showed they could run the floor and trade hoops with a quick team, even when facing pressure.

“All 10 of our games out of section are against higher classifications, and that helps get us better as a team,” Bisignani said. “Obama is very athletic and challenged us. This was a nice team win.”

GCC led by double digits in the third quarter when McDermott made a layup for a 49-37 advantage. But City League-leading Obama, content on driving the lane, cut it to 52-46 early in the fourth on a putback by Dana Strothers, who scored a game-high 22 points.

But Eisaman and McDermott scored inside — McDermott off a smooth feed from sophomore Asa Klimchock — and Hertzog made a 3-pointer to stretch it back to 11. Klimchock scored nine.

A 7-0 Obama run, including a 3 from Derek Gordon, trimmed it to 57-53. It was 59-55 after a rebound and score by Lennell Ptomey, but the play of the game gave the Centurions breathing room.

On a break, Klimchock passed to Eisaman, who threw a baseline bounce-pass to McDermott for an and-1 play that made it 62-55 with 45.4 seconds remaining. The play epitomized GCC's approach.

“We have a lot of goals,” Eisaman said. “We want to win every game, and that keeps us amped up. We knew this would be an up and down game, but we also knew if we played our game, we knew we'd come out on top.”

GCC made eight 3-pointers, a day after making seven in a win over rival Jeannette that capped a perfect section season.

“When you're taking uncontested 3's and you have good shooters, you know they're going in,” Bisignani said. “Our kids know what's on the line. We know if we play as well as we can, we'll be happy.”

