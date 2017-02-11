Some high school coaches turn to analytics for advantages

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Final seconds and in need of a basket, which play to choose?

If Greensburg Central Catholic's Greg Bisignani had to pick with a game on the line, the boys basketball coach could rely on more than gut instinct.

His team has stats to back up decisions.

“When the game's on the line and I need a bucket on an out-of-bounds play, I'm going to run the one that has the highest chance of scoring,” said Bisignani, who uses detailed data-analysis software to break down his team's game videos for easy consumption.

“I can go through the whole season and know, ‘OK, this is our highest-percentage play.' That's what I'm going to run.”

Computer-aided analytics once reserved for higher levels of basketball are trickling down to the high school ranks with shot charts, team tendencies and statistical formulas more easily available. As a result, digital video editing companies like Hudl or DVSport are making WPIAL game plans more analytical as boys and girls coaches embrace the technology.

“We used to send someone to the game to film it VHS and buy a program (for the roster numbers),” said Freeport coach Mike Beale, a 23-year veteran with Yellowjackets basketball.

He now prints and distributes shot charts to his players.

“Today, the film is uploaded in an hour,” he said. “I can watch it on my phone and all my players can watch it. It's changed dramatically.”

It's now routine at many schools for an assistant coach to have a tablet on the bench to keep real-time stats with an app.

“At halftime, if I want to see our shot chart, I can click a button,” said Pine-Richland coach Jeff Ackermann, whose boys team is ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class 6A.

“If there's something that I think stands out, like we shot too many 3-pointers or were too perimeter (focused) in one game, I can show them, ‘This is why we didn't play well,'” Ackermann said. “We can see where our shots came from.”

Greensburg Central Catholic switched game-film companies this season from DVSport to Krossover, an analysis program that promises “smarter coaches and more efficient athletes.” Coincidence or not, GCC is undefeated since the software switch.

“It does give you some advantages,” said Bisignani, who can upload four high-definition video each week from GCC's games or scout video of opponents recorded by his staff.

GCC's analysis service is more comprehensive than many.

Within 36 hours, Krossover's staff sorts the team's video into short clips arranged in a chronological list labeled as a shot, rebound, steal, turnover or some other action. On a touch-screen tablet, the team also has access to an interactive shot chart for the entire roster or a specific player.

“I'm glad I've got another job,” said Bisignani, an orthopedic surgeon, “because this would take up all of my time.”

The software tabulates traditional stats such as points and rebounds. But dig deeper and some software will let a team study a player's offensive and defensive efficiency. Also available are “four factors” formulas that analyze shooting, turnovers, rebounding and free throws.

It's all available for a curious coach with spare time.

“Very rarely do I talk statistics with the team,” Bisignani said. “But as a coach, when you need to make decisions, those are things you want to know.”

Each player can have his own password to log in online, so the statistical analysis and film breakdown is available to everyone on the roster.

WPIAL teams in the largest classifications uniformly use Hudl, a film-exchange website already popular with football teams. Hudl can show coaches which players have logged on to study and which have not.

“It's been such a great tool from a scouting standpoint,” Beale said. “We've been on it for about four years now, and it's improved every year. Just like any piece of technology, it's becoming more useful, and we're becoming more familiar with all the things it can do.”

A feature of Hudl is coaches can print shot charts that detail an individual player's shooting percentage from various zones on the floor. From them, a player can quickly identify an area that needs work.

Teams also use the shot-chart option to map opponents' favorite spots.

“We use those stats so that when we're in tight games, we know who to look for,” said Beale, who has Freeport in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs. “Who shoots the ball the most? Where do they shoot it most from? Are they a perimeter-oriented team or do they pound it inside?”

Beale also charts his own shooters in practice. If the analysis shows a player isn't making an acceptable percentage, he doesn't have a “green light” to shoot there in games, he said.

Coaches also can search for tendencies on another team. For instance, does a player shoot mostly from one side of the floor?

“Kids naturally have a favorite spot,” Beale said. “If you ask any shooter, do you want to be on the right or the left, they'll tell you. Predominantly, when you look at their statistics, their statistics will reflect that.”

But with so many stats available, it is possible to over think.

“It's still a game; you don't want to be all statistics,” said Bisignani, whose GCC boys are ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class 2A. “But it's nice to have some intelligence behind your decisions. It's all a balancing act.”

