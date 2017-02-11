Westmoreland roundup: Penn Hills girls top GCC at Hoopfest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At the Hoopfest at Penn Hills, Class 6A No. 3 Penn Hills held off Class 2A No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic, 55-39, to snap the Centurions' seven-game winning streak.

Ionie Banner scored a game-high 21 points, and Desiree Oliver added 20 for the Indians (20-2), who opened the game on 10-4 run. Penn Hills has won 14 in a row. Brittany Stawovy scored nine for GCC (17-4).

Chartiers Valley 48, Hempfield 31 — Chartiers Valley (14-7) ran its winning streak to six with a victory at the Hoopfest. Gabi Legister scored 12 points, and Mackenzie Wagner added 11 for the Colts. Sarah Liberatore led Hempfield (13-7) with 10.

Boys basketball

Uniontown 68, Greensburg Salem 61 — Trent Uphold scored 16 points, and Michael Jones added 15 to lead Uniontown (10-12) to a nonsection win over Greensburg Salem (6-15). Marvel McGowan scored 24 points for Greensburg Salem, which led 33-28 at halftime.

Men's college basketball

St. Vincent 80, Thiel 47 — Coy Patterson Jr. had 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting, Matt D'Amico added 12 points and Tom Kromka and Austin Ford had 10 each as St. Vincent (18-5, 14-2) won in PAC play. The Bearcats opened the game on a 22-2 run.

Hilbert 82, Pitt-Greensburg 71 — Derrek Carman, Kirkland Ottey and Nicholas Parucki scored 16 points each as Hilbert (14-9, 10-6) defeated Pitt-Greensburg (1-22, 1-15) in AMCC play. Hilbert out-rebounded the Bobcats, 53-31. Jay Grubb paced Pitt-Greensburg with 18 points, and Cody Spaid added 14 points and Kyle Bondi and Joe Mancini 13 points each.

Westmoreland 79, Southern State Community College 61 — Sophomore guard Jordan Johnson scored 20 points, including the 1,000th of his career, as Westmoreland (12-12) won the nonconference game. Daniel King and Jalen Stevens added 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Wolfpack.

Women's college basketball

Hilbert 59, Pitt-Greensburg 58 — Kelsi Elbert's layup with 10 seconds left capped Hilbert's come-from-behind victory at Pitt-Greensburg (8-15, 7-9). Elbert finished with 22 points. Jenna Cole had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Pitt-Greensburg, which led the AMCC contest 44-35 heading into the final quarter. Kelsey Oddis and Lyndy Baer scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Bobcats, and teammate Casey Hamilton added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Westmoreland 75, Southern State Community College 55 — Freshman Kylee Surike's 22 points led five Westmoreland players in double figures in its nonconference win. Brooke Kalp and Baylee Riggle scored 13 points each, Rachel Garris 11 and Alyssa Kalp 10 points for Westmoreland (14-7).

St. Vincent 79, Thiel 39 — Hannah Carroll and Taylor Boring had 11 points each, and Susie Ellis scored 10 to guide St. Vincent (15-8, 12-4) to a PAC victory.