High school scores, schedules for Feb. 9, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Quaker Valley 78, Ambridge 71

Nonsection

Avella 57, Bentworth 41

Beaver County Christian 63, Quigley Catholic 52

Franklin Regional 66, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53

McKeesport 74, Shaler 58

Portersville Christian 55, Cheswick Christian 34

West Greene at California, ppd.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.

Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, ppd.

Westinghouse at Allderdice, ppd.

Friday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Brentwood at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 8 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday's results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 3

Peters Township 61, Canon-McMillan 45

Class 5A

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 51, Laurel Highlands 44

Trinity 55, Ringgold 36

Section 4

Mars 58, Hampton 41

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell 66, Valley 21

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 75, Knoch 34

Deer Lakes 48, Highlands 45

Section 2

Ambridge 64, Quaker Valley 46

Beaver 57, Blackhawk 54

Central Valley 54, Hopewell 34

Section 3

Derry at Yough, ppd.

Elizabeth Forward 69, Belle Vernon 56

Keystone Oaks 51, South Park 34

Mt. Pleasant 49, Southmoreland 41 (OT)

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 59, Ellwood City 35

Neshannock 63, Laurel 30

Riverside 65, Freedom 49

Section 2

Brownsville 69, Waynesburg 37

Charleroi 60, McGuffey 34

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 51, Carlynton 25

Shady Side Academy 41, Steel Valley 31

Avonworth at Seton-La Salle, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Chartiers-Houston 55, Fort Cherry 11

New Brighton 42, Aliquippa 41

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 52, Shenango 31

Washington 64, Burgettstown 61

Section 2

Leechburg 60, Brentwood 47

Riverview 56, Springdale 18

Vincentian Academy 58, Ellis School 16

Sto-Rox 70, Northgate 44

Section 3

Beth-Center 63, Bentworth 24

Greensburg Central Catholic 69, Jeannette 31

Serra Catholic 45, Carmichaels 27

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.

Nonsection

Bethel Park 50, West Mifflin 33

Cornell 67, Jefferson-Morgan 16

Montour 56, Baldwin 52

Pine-Richland 65, Upper St. Clair 27

Propel Andrew Street at New Castle, ppd.

Rochester 57, Eden Christian Academy 23

Shaler 50, McKeesport 49

St. Joseph 74, Quigley Catholic 63

West Allegheny 53, Fox Chapel 52

Avella at Clairton (n)

Imani Christian at South Side Beaver, ppd.

Kiski Area at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, ppd.

Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.

Obama Academy at Carrick, ppd.

Friday'­s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Norwin at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Connellsville at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Plum, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Derry at Yough, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 3

California at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Imani Christian at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Eden Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan at Armstrong (n)

North Allegheny at Bethel Park (n)

Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep (n)

Class AA

Penn-Trafford at Moon (n)

Class A

Freeport 5, Gateway 2

Norwin 2, Greensburg Salem 2 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson 5, Chartiers Valley 3

Indiana at Serra Catholic (n)

Montour at Beaver (n)

Division II

Carrick 5, Trinity 2

Kennedy Catholic 7, Blackhawk 2

Central Valley at Greensburg Catholic (n)

Friday's schedule

Class AA

Quaker Valley at Shaler, 9 p.m.

Class A

Kiski Area at Westmont Hilltop, 8:30 p.m.

Rifle

Thursday'­s results

WPIAL individual championships

At Dormont-Mt. Lebanon SportsmenÃ­s Club

1. Jordan Miller, Hempfield, 200-19x; 2. Aleah Atkinson, Woodland Hills, 200-19x; 3. Matthew Corlew, Butler, 200-18x; 4. Shawn Halligan, Bethel Park, 200-18x; 5. Luke Montag, Butler, 200-18x; 6. Kayla Brownfield, Hempfield, 200-18x; 7. Wade Richards, Avella, 200-17x; 8. Jessica Baker, Trinity, 200-17x; 9. Hunter Wasson, Waynesburg, 200-17x; 10. Casey Mack, Bethel Park, 200-17x; 11. Noah Lemley, West Greene, 200-16x; 12. Emilee Tuttle, Waynesburg, 200-16x; 13. Sarah Rodocker, Woodland Hills, 200-16x; 14. Julia Corrick, McGuffey, 200-16x; 15. Kyle Dietrich, McGuffey, 200-15x

*Miller won on tiebreaker.

=Top 15 finishers advance to state competition.

Swimming

Boys

Thursday's results

Penn-Trafford 98, Latrobe 75

Plum 82, Penn Hills 67

Quaker Valley 62, Hopewell 19

South Fayette 98, Montour 25

Girls

Thursday's results

Penn-Trafford 95, Latrobe 65

Plum 94, Penn Hills 70

Quaker Valley 95, Hopewell 75

South Fayette 91, Montour 31

Wrestling

Thursday's results

PIAA tournament

First round

At Giant Center, Hershey

Class AAA

Bethlehem Catholic 49, Central Mountain 12

Cedar Cliff 43, Hazleton 16

Council Rock South 30, Canon-McMillan 29

Erie Cathedral Prep 42, DuBois 22

Exeter Township 36, Boyertown 26

Kiski Area 52, Central Dauphin 11

Nazareth 53, Owen J. Roberts 13

North Allegheny 45, Father Judge 12

Class AA

Bishop McDevitt 36, Saegertown 29

Chestnut Ridge 33, Freedom 28

Huntingdon 44, Wyalusing Valley 24

Line Mountain 31, Burrell 29

Northern Lebanon 29, Brookville 27

Reynolds 65, Honesdale 6

Saucon Valley 71, Bishop McDevitt 9

Southern Columbia 41, Harbor Creek 21

Summaries

Class AAA

Council Rock South 30, Canon-McMillan 29

106: Maximino Mendez (CRS) m.d. Jacob Gardner, 10-1.

113: Ken Hayman (CM) d. Braden Ricchini, 1-0.

120: Logan Macri (CM) t.f. Collin Waterman, 21-6 (3:39).

126: Ben Radner (CRS) d. Anthony Mastrangelo, 6-0.

132: Zack Trampe (CRS) m.d. Matt Oblock, 22-9.

138: Tim Hritsko (CM) m.d. Mike McKinney, 12-1.

145: Cary Palmer (CRS) m.d. Dimitri Pihiou, 10-2.

152: Riley Palmer (CRS) p. Stefan Richer, :44.

160: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) m.d. Cole Flanagan, 14-1.

170: Blaze Kansco (CM) m.d. Robert Cooper, 9-1.

182: Bryan Milligan (CM) d. Nik Korbich, 7-5 (OT).

195: Tyler Gettmann (CRS) d. Alec Hendal, 3-2.

220: Joe Doyle (CRS) p. Zach Rohaley, 1:55.

*285: Brendan Furman (CM) p. Shane Anderson, :31.

(*) match started at 285.

Kiski Area 52, Central Dauphin 11

106: Darren Miller (KA) won by forfeit.

113: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Tye Weathersby, 4-3.

120: Chris Wright (CD) d. Matt Siszka, 7-0.

126: Noah Levett (KA) d. Jake Cherry, 4-2 (OT).

132: Andrew Wert (CD) m.d. Jack Blumer, 12-2.

138: Cam Connor (KA) p. Cameron Sellen, 2:49.

145: Joey Blumer (KA) p. Hunter Bentz, 5:46.

152: Nick Delp (KA) d. Cody Sellen, 8-4.

160: Skitch Light (CD) m.d. Logan Pollick, 13-1.

170: Brad Nagy (KA) p. Cian Blythe, 5:24.

182: Vinny Romano (KA) d. Mitchell Talbott, 4-2.

195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Cole Velicky, 2:53.

220: Tommy Starr (KA) p. Carter Ulrich, 3:05.

*285: Isaac Reid (KA) m.d. Evan Childs, 10-2.

North Allegheny 45, Father Judge 12

106: Freddy Junko (NA) d. Robert Lawlor, 5-2.

113: Jacob Downing (NA) d. Eammon Logue, 3-1.

120: Gabe Falo (NA) d. John Matthews, 8-3.

126: Nick Marcenelle (NA) won by forfeit.

132: Will Baierl (NA) Matthew Kidwell, 8-6.

138: Caesar Fountain (FJ) d. Zach Stedeford, 3-2.

145: Jake Hinkson (NA) p. Dan Dugan, 4:36.

152: Trevor Elfvin (FJ) d. Jon Hoover, 3-1 (TB).

160: Eric Hong (NA) p. Anthony Arnstrong,:51.

170: Jared Kramer (NA) d. Stephen Pons, 5-1.

182: Jacob Fritsch (NA) m.d. Mike Davis, 8-0.

195: Jake Woodley (NA) t.f. Alex Chokas, 20-1 (5:14)

220: Sean Armstrong (FJ) p. Benjamin Smallwood, 5:03.

*285: Derek Devine (NA) d. Dean Jakemon, 7-0.

Class AA

Chestnut Ridge 33, Freedom 28

106: Caleb Holderbaum (CR) p. Thomas Young, 3:06.

113: Dyaln Williams (CR) won by forfeit.

120: Zach Ward (F) d. Cody Brown, 7-4.

126: Seth Harbaugh (CR) t.f. Gordon Kalamasz, 16-0 (3:25).

*132: Jacob Pali (F) d. Ty Claycomb, 6-4.

138: Chase Komara (F) m.d. Scott Miller, 11-3.

145: Justin McCoy (CR) d. Kody Komara, 8-5.

152: Dean Ward (F) d. Levi Hobson, 6-5.

160: Morgan Deremer (CR) m.d. Brett Johnson, 15-2.

170: Brodie Harbaugh (CR) d. Andrew Kala,asz, 9-2.

182: Jared McGill (CR) won by forfeit.

195: Bryson Miller (F) p. Austin Crouse, 3:07.

220: Randy Simmons (F) d. Duane Knisely, 4-0.

285: Evan Sweesy (F) p. Dalton Seace, 4:48.

(*) match started at 132 pounds.

Line Mountain 31, Burrell 29

106: Trent Valochik (B) m.d. Matty Koller, 12-2.

113: Bryan Gaul (B) m.d. Cameron Hauck, 12-0.

120: Cole Hauck (LM) d. Trent Bechtold, 7-2.

126: Brian Earlston (LM) won by forfeit.

*132: Collin Shaffer (LM) d. Dillan Jeffery, 4-0.

138: Ethan Awes (B) d. Caleb Shaffer, 7-6.

145: Daniel McCarthy (B) m.d. Wyatt Bingaman, 17-5.

152: Corey Christie (B) t.f. Chance Hackenberg, 19-3 (5:32).

160: Kenny Boyer (LM) d. Shaun Gates, 8-1.

170: Austin Mele (B) d. Gary Laudenslager, 7-3.

182: Anthony Marra (B) p. Chris Koperna, 2:34.

195: Ethan Long (LM) p. Jason Slahtovsky, 1:13.

220: Jaron Renn (LM) m.d. Phil Coutch, 9-0.

285: Garrett Kieffer (LM) won by forfeit.

(*) match started at 132 pounds.

Friday's schedule

At Giant Center, Hershey

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Matches at 2 p.m.

(1-1) Council Rock South vs. (10-1) Cathedral Prep; (11-1) Nazareth vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff; (7-1) Kiski Area vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (7-3) North Allegheny vs. (3-1) Exeter Township

Consolations Round I

Matches at 10 a.m.

(7-2) Canon-McMillan vs. (9-1) DuBois; (1-3) Owen J. Roberts vs. (2-1) Hazleton; (3-3) Central Dauphin vs. (6-1) Central Mountain; ((12-1) Father Judge vs. (1-2) Boyertown

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Matches at noon

(4-2) Line Mountain vs. (11-1) Saucon Valley; (6-1) Huntingdon vs. (10-1) Reynolds; (3-1) Bishop McDevitt vs. (5-1) Chestnut Ridge; (3-3) Northern Lebanon vs. (4-1) Southern Columbia

Consolations Round I

Matches at 8 a.m.

(7-1) Burrell vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (4-3) Wyalusing Valley vs. (2-1) Honesdale; (10-3) Saegertown vs. (7-2) Freedom; (9-1) Brookville vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek

To report scores, call 1-888-748-8742.