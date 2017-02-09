High school scores, schedules for Feb. 9, 2017
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Quaker Valley 78, Ambridge 71
Nonsection
Avella 57, Bentworth 41
Beaver County Christian 63, Quigley Catholic 52
Franklin Regional 66, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 53
McKeesport 74, Shaler 58
Portersville Christian 55, Cheswick Christian 34
West Greene at California, ppd.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Obama Academy, ppd.
Perry Traditional Academy at Brashear, ppd.
Westinghouse at Allderdice, ppd.
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Burgettstown at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Western Beaver, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Brentwood at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Clairton at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Family Academy at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Eden Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Summit Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Saltsburg at Ligonier Valley, 8 p.m.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Thursday's results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 3
Peters Township 61, Canon-McMillan 45
Class 5A
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 51, Laurel Highlands 44
Trinity 55, Ringgold 36
Section 4
Mars 58, Hampton 41
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell 66, Valley 21
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 75, Knoch 34
Deer Lakes 48, Highlands 45
Section 2
Ambridge 64, Quaker Valley 46
Beaver 57, Blackhawk 54
Central Valley 54, Hopewell 34
Section 3
Derry at Yough, ppd.
Elizabeth Forward 69, Belle Vernon 56
Keystone Oaks 51, South Park 34
Mt. Pleasant 49, Southmoreland 41 (OT)
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 59, Ellwood City 35
Neshannock 63, Laurel 30
Riverside 65, Freedom 49
Section 2
Brownsville 69, Waynesburg 37
Charleroi 60, McGuffey 34
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 51, Carlynton 25
Shady Side Academy 41, Steel Valley 31
Avonworth at Seton-La Salle, ppd.
Class 2A
Section 1
Chartiers-Houston 55, Fort Cherry 11
New Brighton 42, Aliquippa 41
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 52, Shenango 31
Washington 64, Burgettstown 61
Section 2
Leechburg 60, Brentwood 47
Riverview 56, Springdale 18
Vincentian Academy 58, Ellis School 16
Sto-Rox 70, Northgate 44
Section 3
Beth-Center 63, Bentworth 24
Greensburg Central Catholic 69, Jeannette 31
Serra Catholic 45, Carmichaels 27
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Mapletown, ppd.
Nonsection
Bethel Park 50, West Mifflin 33
Cornell 67, Jefferson-Morgan 16
Montour 56, Baldwin 52
Pine-Richland 65, Upper St. Clair 27
Propel Andrew Street at New Castle, ppd.
Rochester 57, Eden Christian Academy 23
Shaler 50, McKeesport 49
St. Joseph 74, Quigley Catholic 63
West Allegheny 53, Fox Chapel 52
Avella at Clairton (n)
Imani Christian at South Side Beaver, ppd.
Kiski Area at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Westinghouse, ppd.
Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, ppd.
Obama Academy at Carrick, ppd.
Friday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Norwin at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Connellsville at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Plum, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Derry at Yough, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 3
California at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Imani Christian at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Eden Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Perry Traditional Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday's results
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan at Armstrong (n)
North Allegheny at Bethel Park (n)
Upper St. Clair at Cathedral Prep (n)
Class AA
Penn-Trafford at Moon (n)
Class A
Freeport 5, Gateway 2
Norwin 2, Greensburg Salem 2 (OT)
Thomas Jefferson 5, Chartiers Valley 3
Indiana at Serra Catholic (n)
Montour at Beaver (n)
Division II
Carrick 5, Trinity 2
Kennedy Catholic 7, Blackhawk 2
Central Valley at Greensburg Catholic (n)
Friday's schedule
Class AA
Quaker Valley at Shaler, 9 p.m.
Class A
Kiski Area at Westmont Hilltop, 8:30 p.m.
Rifle
Thursday's results
WPIAL individual championships
At Dormont-Mt. Lebanon SportsmenÃs Club
1. Jordan Miller, Hempfield, 200-19x; 2. Aleah Atkinson, Woodland Hills, 200-19x; 3. Matthew Corlew, Butler, 200-18x; 4. Shawn Halligan, Bethel Park, 200-18x; 5. Luke Montag, Butler, 200-18x; 6. Kayla Brownfield, Hempfield, 200-18x; 7. Wade Richards, Avella, 200-17x; 8. Jessica Baker, Trinity, 200-17x; 9. Hunter Wasson, Waynesburg, 200-17x; 10. Casey Mack, Bethel Park, 200-17x; 11. Noah Lemley, West Greene, 200-16x; 12. Emilee Tuttle, Waynesburg, 200-16x; 13. Sarah Rodocker, Woodland Hills, 200-16x; 14. Julia Corrick, McGuffey, 200-16x; 15. Kyle Dietrich, McGuffey, 200-15x
*Miller won on tiebreaker.
=Top 15 finishers advance to state competition.
Swimming
Boys
Thursday's results
Penn-Trafford 98, Latrobe 75
Plum 82, Penn Hills 67
Quaker Valley 62, Hopewell 19
South Fayette 98, Montour 25
Girls
Thursday's results
Penn-Trafford 95, Latrobe 65
Plum 94, Penn Hills 70
Quaker Valley 95, Hopewell 75
South Fayette 91, Montour 31
Wrestling
Thursday's results
PIAA tournament
First round
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class AAA
Bethlehem Catholic 49, Central Mountain 12
Cedar Cliff 43, Hazleton 16
Council Rock South 30, Canon-McMillan 29
Erie Cathedral Prep 42, DuBois 22
Exeter Township 36, Boyertown 26
Kiski Area 52, Central Dauphin 11
Nazareth 53, Owen J. Roberts 13
North Allegheny 45, Father Judge 12
Class AA
Bishop McDevitt 36, Saegertown 29
Chestnut Ridge 33, Freedom 28
Huntingdon 44, Wyalusing Valley 24
Line Mountain 31, Burrell 29
Northern Lebanon 29, Brookville 27
Reynolds 65, Honesdale 6
Saucon Valley 71, Bishop McDevitt 9
Southern Columbia 41, Harbor Creek 21
Summaries
Class AAA
Council Rock South 30, Canon-McMillan 29
106: Maximino Mendez (CRS) m.d. Jacob Gardner, 10-1.
113: Ken Hayman (CM) d. Braden Ricchini, 1-0.
120: Logan Macri (CM) t.f. Collin Waterman, 21-6 (3:39).
126: Ben Radner (CRS) d. Anthony Mastrangelo, 6-0.
132: Zack Trampe (CRS) m.d. Matt Oblock, 22-9.
138: Tim Hritsko (CM) m.d. Mike McKinney, 12-1.
145: Cary Palmer (CRS) m.d. Dimitri Pihiou, 10-2.
152: Riley Palmer (CRS) p. Stefan Richer, :44.
160: Gerrit Nijenhuis (CM) m.d. Cole Flanagan, 14-1.
170: Blaze Kansco (CM) m.d. Robert Cooper, 9-1.
182: Bryan Milligan (CM) d. Nik Korbich, 7-5 (OT).
195: Tyler Gettmann (CRS) d. Alec Hendal, 3-2.
220: Joe Doyle (CRS) p. Zach Rohaley, 1:55.
*285: Brendan Furman (CM) p. Shane Anderson, :31.
(*) match started at 285.
Kiski Area 52, Central Dauphin 11
106: Darren Miller (KA) won by forfeit.
113: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Tye Weathersby, 4-3.
120: Chris Wright (CD) d. Matt Siszka, 7-0.
126: Noah Levett (KA) d. Jake Cherry, 4-2 (OT).
132: Andrew Wert (CD) m.d. Jack Blumer, 12-2.
138: Cam Connor (KA) p. Cameron Sellen, 2:49.
145: Joey Blumer (KA) p. Hunter Bentz, 5:46.
152: Nick Delp (KA) d. Cody Sellen, 8-4.
160: Skitch Light (CD) m.d. Logan Pollick, 13-1.
170: Brad Nagy (KA) p. Cian Blythe, 5:24.
182: Vinny Romano (KA) d. Mitchell Talbott, 4-2.
195: Danny Starr (KA) p. Cole Velicky, 2:53.
220: Tommy Starr (KA) p. Carter Ulrich, 3:05.
*285: Isaac Reid (KA) m.d. Evan Childs, 10-2.
North Allegheny 45, Father Judge 12
106: Freddy Junko (NA) d. Robert Lawlor, 5-2.
113: Jacob Downing (NA) d. Eammon Logue, 3-1.
120: Gabe Falo (NA) d. John Matthews, 8-3.
126: Nick Marcenelle (NA) won by forfeit.
132: Will Baierl (NA) Matthew Kidwell, 8-6.
138: Caesar Fountain (FJ) d. Zach Stedeford, 3-2.
145: Jake Hinkson (NA) p. Dan Dugan, 4:36.
152: Trevor Elfvin (FJ) d. Jon Hoover, 3-1 (TB).
160: Eric Hong (NA) p. Anthony Arnstrong,:51.
170: Jared Kramer (NA) d. Stephen Pons, 5-1.
182: Jacob Fritsch (NA) m.d. Mike Davis, 8-0.
195: Jake Woodley (NA) t.f. Alex Chokas, 20-1 (5:14)
220: Sean Armstrong (FJ) p. Benjamin Smallwood, 5:03.
*285: Derek Devine (NA) d. Dean Jakemon, 7-0.
Class AA
Chestnut Ridge 33, Freedom 28
106: Caleb Holderbaum (CR) p. Thomas Young, 3:06.
113: Dyaln Williams (CR) won by forfeit.
120: Zach Ward (F) d. Cody Brown, 7-4.
126: Seth Harbaugh (CR) t.f. Gordon Kalamasz, 16-0 (3:25).
*132: Jacob Pali (F) d. Ty Claycomb, 6-4.
138: Chase Komara (F) m.d. Scott Miller, 11-3.
145: Justin McCoy (CR) d. Kody Komara, 8-5.
152: Dean Ward (F) d. Levi Hobson, 6-5.
160: Morgan Deremer (CR) m.d. Brett Johnson, 15-2.
170: Brodie Harbaugh (CR) d. Andrew Kala,asz, 9-2.
182: Jared McGill (CR) won by forfeit.
195: Bryson Miller (F) p. Austin Crouse, 3:07.
220: Randy Simmons (F) d. Duane Knisely, 4-0.
285: Evan Sweesy (F) p. Dalton Seace, 4:48.
(*) match started at 132 pounds.
Line Mountain 31, Burrell 29
106: Trent Valochik (B) m.d. Matty Koller, 12-2.
113: Bryan Gaul (B) m.d. Cameron Hauck, 12-0.
120: Cole Hauck (LM) d. Trent Bechtold, 7-2.
126: Brian Earlston (LM) won by forfeit.
*132: Collin Shaffer (LM) d. Dillan Jeffery, 4-0.
138: Ethan Awes (B) d. Caleb Shaffer, 7-6.
145: Daniel McCarthy (B) m.d. Wyatt Bingaman, 17-5.
152: Corey Christie (B) t.f. Chance Hackenberg, 19-3 (5:32).
160: Kenny Boyer (LM) d. Shaun Gates, 8-1.
170: Austin Mele (B) d. Gary Laudenslager, 7-3.
182: Anthony Marra (B) p. Chris Koperna, 2:34.
195: Ethan Long (LM) p. Jason Slahtovsky, 1:13.
220: Jaron Renn (LM) m.d. Phil Coutch, 9-0.
285: Garrett Kieffer (LM) won by forfeit.
(*) match started at 132 pounds.
Friday's schedule
At Giant Center, Hershey
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Matches at 2 p.m.
(1-1) Council Rock South vs. (10-1) Cathedral Prep; (11-1) Nazareth vs. (3-2) Cedar Cliff; (7-1) Kiski Area vs. (11-2) Bethlehem Catholic; (7-3) North Allegheny vs. (3-1) Exeter Township
Consolations Round I
Matches at 10 a.m.
(7-2) Canon-McMillan vs. (9-1) DuBois; (1-3) Owen J. Roberts vs. (2-1) Hazleton; (3-3) Central Dauphin vs. (6-1) Central Mountain; ((12-1) Father Judge vs. (1-2) Boyertown
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Matches at noon
(4-2) Line Mountain vs. (11-1) Saucon Valley; (6-1) Huntingdon vs. (10-1) Reynolds; (3-1) Bishop McDevitt vs. (5-1) Chestnut Ridge; (3-3) Northern Lebanon vs. (4-1) Southern Columbia
Consolations Round I
Matches at 8 a.m.
(7-1) Burrell vs. (12-1) Bishop McDevitt; (4-3) Wyalusing Valley vs. (2-1) Honesdale; (10-3) Saegertown vs. (7-2) Freedom; (9-1) Brookville vs. (10-2) Harbor Creek
