Despite injuries, challenging schedule, Hampton boys reach playoffs for 13th straight season

Before the season started — way back when the realignment came out for the 2016-17 season — Hampton boys basketball coach Joe Lafko and his team knew they were in for a fight.

A rash of injuries and a few tough losses later, the Talbots finished the regular season Friday night in a difficult, bittersweet way that might have been a microcosm of their season — just needing one more play and losing on the last shot.

A last-second 69-67 tip-in loss to rival Mars on the Planets' home court may have stung, but unlike some of the other heartbreakers this season, a reward was waiting for the team nonetheless — even if they had to sneak in the back door to find it.

Hampton continued its streak of 13 straight playoff appearances with a grind- and gut-it-out season, finishing 13-8 overall and 6-6 in brutal Section 2-5A, one game ahead of Montour and Knoch. Now, it's all about finding that extra play when it matters most.

“Looking back on the season, we played a lot of close games,” said Lafko, whose team advanced when Montour lost to Moon on Friday night. “I think it was one of the best sections as far as equal talent that I've ever participated in.”

It didn't help the team faced a string of injuries to its seniors that would challenge its depth. Kyle Reese was out for more than two weeks after needing stitches for a non-basketball related injury, leading scorer Antonio Ionadi missed three games with a lower leg injury, and Ben Huber returned two weeks ago after a wrist injury sustained against Chartiers Valley Jan. 6.

The losses made the obstacle much bigger, but not insurmountable.

“We knew it was going to be tough because of the quality of the section,” said Ionadi, who is averaging 22 points. “But you add the injuries in there … we're just grateful we're in the playoffs and everyone is here now.”

Now is the operative word for Hampton, which spent a good portion of the season competing shorthanded against some of the best the WPIAL has to offer, with mixed results. In addition to its brutal section schedule — no teams aside from West Allegheny had less than five wins or more than nine — it clashed with North Hills twice and the top-ranked team in Class 4A, New Castle, all resulting in losses. However, Hampton also posted wins against nonsection teams Mt. Lebanon, Highlands and Kiski Area.

The team suffered last-second defeats to both section co-champs Moon (57-56) and Mars (69-67), as well as an overtime loss to Knoch.

“I think we are battle-tested,” Lafko said. “I think we competed at times but fell short a few too many. We just have to find that extra thing, be it on the defensive or offensive end, to close out games.”

The injuries allowed Hampton's depth to improve, as junior Adam Bittner as well as freshman Isaac DeGregorio stepped in and ran the point. Lafko was pleased how both handled the basketball and helped bring the team's turnover ratio down, and Ionadi was appreciative of the extra boost the reserves have given the squad.

“Our chemistry has improved as we've got more used to playing with everyone,” he said. “We had some guys step up, and we have a good deep rotation. I think that gives us an advantage. We can keep fresh legs in there. That helps us because we play a fast style.”

Wherever it lands in the playoff field, at some point there is a good chance Hampton will once again get an opportunity to make that one play when it counts.

“It's tough losing close games, but we're using it as motivation because we know these are the top teams in 5A,” Ionadi said. “If we can have just one more play, you can get a different result. I think we're confident we can compete and have as good a chance as anybody.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.