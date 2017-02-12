Hampton girls claim Section 4 title

After splitting a section title for five straight years with rival Mars, the Hampton girls basketball team can finally keep this one to itself.

That doesn't end a tough rivalry, however. Mars made sure to leave a bad taste in the mouths of the Talbots' faithful Thursday night, ending a perfect section run for the No. 1 team in WPIAL Class 5A. Mars defeated the Talbots, 58-41 in the Section 4 finale.

But Hampton (19-2, 11-1), which came into the season with high aspirations after returning four starters from a team that made a deep run in WPIALs last year, can move on quickly knowing it finished a watershed regular season.

“I've coached probably 30 teams over 20 years,” said coach Tony Howard, who included the junior high teams he coached in the past. “But this group … this is one of the most, if not the highest achieving team, I've been associated with. It's been a good ride, and it's been fun.”

The season has not been without trials and tribulations — ones that can only help in the weeks to come. Senior captain Jenna Lafko, who was second at 16.1 points per game, missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury. That brought an opportunity for Hampton to flex its depth and try out a new style.

“You hate to see someone get injured,” Howard said. “But the last two weeks have forced us to do some things we haven't done throughout the season. It's forced other girls to step up and make buckets, rebounds or defensive stops.”

More specifically, the loss of Lafko created a chain reaction of positional adjustments. The Talbots normally like to run fast with a three- and sometimes even four-guard look, featuring Lafko and juniors Ali Collins (16.6 ppg) and Laryn Edwards.

With Edwards moving to the point, the roles of reserve guard Bree Murray expand, and Brooke Fuller, who plays as a center/power forward, sees increased playing time, creating a different style of attack with more natural post players on the court.

“When Jenna comes back, we can do some of the things we did in the past that made us successful,” Howard said. “But I think it gives us the confidence that when something does happen, we can overcome it.”

The Talbots broke out of the gate with 11 straight wins before falling to Class 6A No. 1 Pine Richland in the North Allegheny tournament in mid-January, elevating itself the to the top of the WPIAL and PIAA rankings, the latter of which had them No. 2 last week.

“I think after the season I'll be able to step back and take a closer look at it,” Howard said. “It's a big statement and accomplishment for the girls. I don't really look at rankings, and we don't talk about them in the locker room or anything.”

The best could be yet to come. Lafko, who missed the Mars game Thursday, could be back in the lineup when the playoffs begin later this week or next week. But what's done is done, and the Talbots are finally outright section champs, and that won't soon be forgotten.

“I want these girls to realize how proud we are of them,” Howard said. “I know there's been a lot of pressure and expectations for them to win. But I know all the parents and the coaches, they are extremely proud of the accomplishments they have achieved.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.