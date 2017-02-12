Gateway wins section title, eyes playoff run

Winning a section championship was the first goal Gateway's boys basketball team wanted to achieve this season.

The Gators accomplished it when they cruised through their first seven Section 3-5A games unscathed.

“It's the first section championship since the 2010-11 season. We're excited,” Gateway coach Daryn Freedman said. “I think our section is a little underrated. A lot of people look at Section 2 and say there are a lot of good teams there. But, we have some really solid teams in our section. Franklin Regional and Highlands are super talented. Armstrong and Kiski Area are both very competitive and tough teams to play.

“I think there's a lot of good teams in our section and winning it was a great accomplishment. There were so many games that came down to the last minute or two and our guys fought through them.”

Six of the team's section games were decided by 10 points or less. Gateway managed to avoid a loss until it had the title secured. The Gators dropped two of their last three in section play as they fell at Armstrong and Highlands.

“It was exciting. Winning the section is always a good accomplishment,” sophomore point guard Courtney Jackson said. “I think we played some tough teams. I feel like we are a good team. There are times we don't play to our potential, too. The outcome we got from our last game wasn't the best.”

Gateway struggled in a 48-20 loss at Highlands to close section play. The Gators were shut out in the fourth quarter.

“Went 0 for 14 from 3. Usually, we shoot around 35-40 percent. Of the 14 we missed, 13 were inside of the rim. It was just unbelievable; nothing would fall. We had about five layups go in and out. It was one of those games,” Freedman said. “It was around a 10- or 12-point game the whole time. We just couldn't put together a run like we normally do. Usually, when we go on a run, we make a shot or two from the outside.

“We're still a younger team and every once in a while, we're going to have one of those games. We just hope that type of game doesn't happen in the playoffs.”

Gateway (10-10, 8-2) rested starter Harvey Hicks for the game and John Paul Kromka for most of it. The squad hopes to have both ready to go for the postseason.

“I think, when we're 100 percent healthy and we play to our potential, we're a tough team to beat,” Jackson said.

The Gators hoped to get into playoff mode with nonsection games against Class 6A playoff teams in North Allegheny and North Hills to close the regular season.

“I think it'll set us up for playoffs well,” Jackson said. “We have to practice hard and with intensity, and that'll prepare us for the type of game we'll see in the playoffs. We have to leave it all out on the court.”

Seniors Jaquan Brisker and Harvey join junior Kromka and Jackson in the starting lineup. Junior Mark Bozicevic and freshman R.J. Stevenson split starts and share minutes at shooting guard. Juniors Trenell Scott and Pete Flaherty, senior DeVonne Staten and sophomore Nate Roper see time in the rotation, as well.

“Overall, I've definitely seen progress. They've gotten better and tougher. I think we're ready for the playoffs,” Freedman said. “I think they've had a good season. Our overall record doesn't show it because we struggled so much in the beginning of the year. I am just proud of them for how tough they played in section play. Even though we missed all kinds of shots against Highlands, we were still passing the ball well and getting each other open shots. We just weren't making them.”

The WPIAL playoffs will get underway with opening round games Friday and Saturday.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.