Quaker Valley's Alston-Smith nets 1,000th point

The wins haven't been coming at the rate she would like, but Aria Alston-Smith just keeps having fun and playing well.

The senior guard is Quaker Valley's leading scorer on the season, and on Feb. 6, Alston-Smith scored her 1,000th career point in a 54-48 loss at Beaver.

Alston-Smith became the second QV basketball player in three days to achieve the feat — senior guard Amos Luptak did it for the boys program Feb. 4 — and both were recognized before their final home games, a doubleheader Thursday against Ambridge.

“I was kind of confused about the number and didn't know how close I was (to 1,000 points),” Alston-Smith said. “I didn't know at first that I had made it, but then they paused the game and said it.”

Alston-Smith has been a bright spot for the Quakers (4-17), who were scheduled to wrap up their season Monday at Aliquippa, after deadline for this week's edition.

The Quakers have been short on players — coach Jill Brumbaugh said the team had seven healthy for the finale — but Alston-Smith has been willing to do a little of everything to help her team compete and her teammates improve.

“Aria is just an outstanding athlete. She's extra-athletic and unselfish on the court,” Brumbaugh said. “She's also such a nice person. She's funny, and she's been great to work with, but she can really play.”

Even in a losing season for QV, Alston-Smith has focused on the positives and hopes that mindset has rubbed off on her teammates.

“It's been different this year, but it's probably been my favorite season. Even though we're a small team, we hustled and played hard,” Alston-Smith said. “I always try to have fun. I don't know why you'd play if you weren't having fun, but you also have to work hard.”

“She has a great rapport with all her teammates. She's been great with (the younger players), and she's also been respectful of her other senior teammates,” Brumbaugh said. “All the girls love her.”

Alston-Smith said before the Aliquippa game that it doesn't feel like it's the end but that she plans to finish her career strong.

But as her high school career ends, Alston-Smith is hoping to continue her career in college, though she remains undecided on a school.

“I haven't decided, but I will soon. I kind of want to go down south, but there are some schools up here that I'm looking at and might try to go to,” said Alston-Smith, who wants to major in architecture or business.

According to Brumbaugh, a four-year starter at UConn in the '80s, whatever college ends up being Alston-Smith's destination is getting a steal for their basketball program.

“Athletically, she's off the charts, and when she goes to college, she'll be lifting and getting in even better shape,” Brumbaugh said.

“Not to knock any of our players, but when Aria gets in with a group where she's not the best by a long shot, she's going to get even better. She's definitely a diamond in the rough for somebody.”

