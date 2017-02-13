Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Norwin girls basketball hopes tough schedule yields playoff success

Josh Rizzo | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Abby Gabauer (right) battles Penn Hills' Diamond-Jay Whittington for a loose ball during their game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Penn Hills.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Abi Gabauer (31) looks to pass under pressure from Penn-Trafford's Mackenzie Aunkst (2) during the second period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Norwin. Norwin leads 25-20 at halftime.

Norwin senior guard/forward Abi Gabauer felt the perception of the two-time defending WPIAL champion Norwin girls basketball team was one of uncertainly. The Knights were more of a darkhorse than favorite to win the newly formed Class 6A crown.

Navigating a tough schedule and having solid leadership has Norwin entering the postseason on a hot streak. Following a 61-25 win over Hempfield on Friday, the Knights (15-5, 8-2) have won five straight.

“We feel the pressure is on everyone to beat us,” Gabauer said. “We have been driven by the low expectations many have had for us and have played with chip on our shoulders. We have hit our stride and feel within we can compete with and beat anybody.”

Altering opinions came by challenging itself out of section play. Three of Norwin's losses have come to North Allegheny (twice) and Pine-Richland, both of which have held the No. 1 ranking in the state this season.

The Knights' other two losses came to Penn Hills, which topped Norwin for the Section 2-6A crown.

Translating those learning experiences and close losses into playoff wins will be the challenge.

“I guess we'll find out shortly,” Knights coach Brian Brozeski said regarding if the challenging schedule will help. “We've never had a tougher schedule in my six years at Norwin. When you are used to playing playoff-caliber opponents, you can critique yourself and find areas to focus on.”

The Knights' area of concern is one of the harder ones to work on in practice. Norwin limited opponents to 41.9 points per game but hasn't always been the most even team.

“One of the things is consistency,” Brozeski said. “One night the offense will look good, and the defense won't. Another night the defense will look good, and the offense will look bad. We need to be more consistent with everything. You just have to make adjustments and take the opportunities presented to you.”

During the Knights' current winning streak, Norwin hasn't missed many opportunities. The Knights have held two of their opponents under 30 points and won each game by 15 points or more.

“I was really pleased with how we worked together and played recently,” Gabauer said. “We've been working well together.”

Continuing to play that way will have Norwin positioned to exceed expectations.

If the Knights win again, it would be the first girls program to win three straight crowns in the largest classification since Oakland Catholic won four straight from 1999-2002.

That's why it stacked the schedule.

“Definitely to always be ready for a challenge because at any time a team can get better,” Gabauer said about playing playoff-quality opponents. “It's fun playing those teams to get an extra challenge.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

