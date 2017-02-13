Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Penn-Trafford girls prepare for postseason

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Penn-Trafford girls basketball team scored a victory in its final tune-up for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

The Warriors defeated Woodland Hills, 58-43, in a nonsection game Friday night. Mackenzie Aunkst had 16 points, and Kylie Grabowski scored 13 for Penn-Trafford (12-10).

The playoff pairings were scheduled to be announced Tuesday, after deadline for this edition. Playoff games will begin Friday.

Football

Penn-Trafford senior offensive lineman Will Schumacher, an Army recruit, was selected to play in the Big 33 Football Classic last week.

The game, operated by the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association, will be in late May or early June in Hershey.

Schumacher is one of 13 WPIAL players selected to play for Team Pennsylvania.

“You look at the offensive line and defensive line, the quarterbacks and where they are all going to school, it's good to see a lot of D-I kids and talented skill kids who are playmakers,” said Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta, who will coach Team Pennsylvania.

“That's what this game is about. It's about scoring, all man coverage, no zone. The fans will be entertained.”

Boys basketball

Penn-Trafford wrapped up its season with a 79-46 loss to Woodland Hills in a Section 3-6A game Friday night.

The Warriors finished the season 5-16 overall and 1-13 in section play.

Wrestling

On Feb. 4, Penn-Trafford captured first place at its host duals tournament, defeating Belle Vernon, 34-29, in the championship match.

The Warriors (11-3) also defeated Albert Gallatin, 53-22; Plum, 63-12; Butler, 46-26; and Gateway, 66-6.

Penn-Trafford was scheduled to wrestle Kiski Area in its final dual meet on Wednesday and will then prepare for the section tournament set for Feb. 25.

The top five finishers in each weight class advance to the WPIAL tournament March 3-4 at Canon-McMillan.

Hockey

Penn-Trafford fell to 6-10 on Thursday after a 5-4 loss to Moon in a PIHL Class AA game.

Joseph Vecchio had a goal and two assists, and Samuel Costellic, Nathan Mickey and Vincent Passante also scored, and Reno Patrick made 32 saves for the Warriors.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.