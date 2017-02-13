Penn-Trafford girls prepare for postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn-Trafford girls basketball team scored a victory in its final tune-up for the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs.

The Warriors defeated Woodland Hills, 58-43, in a nonsection game Friday night. Mackenzie Aunkst had 16 points, and Kylie Grabowski scored 13 for Penn-Trafford (12-10).

The playoff pairings were scheduled to be announced Tuesday, after deadline for this edition. Playoff games will begin Friday.

Football

Penn-Trafford senior offensive lineman Will Schumacher, an Army recruit, was selected to play in the Big 33 Football Classic last week.

The game, operated by the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association, will be in late May or early June in Hershey.

Schumacher is one of 13 WPIAL players selected to play for Team Pennsylvania.

“You look at the offensive line and defensive line, the quarterbacks and where they are all going to school, it's good to see a lot of D-I kids and talented skill kids who are playmakers,” said Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta, who will coach Team Pennsylvania.

“That's what this game is about. It's about scoring, all man coverage, no zone. The fans will be entertained.”

Boys basketball

Penn-Trafford wrapped up its season with a 79-46 loss to Woodland Hills in a Section 3-6A game Friday night.

The Warriors finished the season 5-16 overall and 1-13 in section play.

Wrestling

On Feb. 4, Penn-Trafford captured first place at its host duals tournament, defeating Belle Vernon, 34-29, in the championship match.

The Warriors (11-3) also defeated Albert Gallatin, 53-22; Plum, 63-12; Butler, 46-26; and Gateway, 66-6.

Penn-Trafford was scheduled to wrestle Kiski Area in its final dual meet on Wednesday and will then prepare for the section tournament set for Feb. 25.

The top five finishers in each weight class advance to the WPIAL tournament March 3-4 at Canon-McMillan.

Hockey

Penn-Trafford fell to 6-10 on Thursday after a 5-4 loss to Moon in a PIHL Class AA game.

Joseph Vecchio had a goal and two assists, and Samuel Costellic, Nathan Mickey and Vincent Passante also scored, and Reno Patrick made 32 saves for the Warriors.