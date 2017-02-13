Franklin Regional girls look ahead to posteason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's a whole new ball game for every member of the Franklin Regional varsity girls basketball team.

The current Panthers will experience the WPIAL playoffs for the first time when they tip off their first-round game.

The current crop of seniors were in eighth grade when Franklin Regional went 1-1 in the 2012-13 postseason with a preliminary round win over Albert Gallatin before a first-round loss to Mt. Lebanon.

But coach Courtney Callas said her team is ready to tackle the challenges of a WPIAL tournament where the slate has been wiped clean.

“We're in a good position, bottom line,” Callas said. “But there still is so much we can improve on at both ends of the court. All season, you fight to get in. Now, nothing earlier in the season matters. It comes down to which team is hot when the ball is tipped that first night. Any number of teams can make a run.”

Franklin Regional heads into the playoffs 12-10 overall. The Panthers finished 6-6 in Section 4-5A, tied with Plum for third place behind Hampton (11-1) and Mars (10-2).

FR lost three of its final four games in section play, including a tough 59-48 setback at Plum last Friday. The Mustangs were playing desperate basketball. While the Panthers already were in the playoffs, Plum needed a win to secure a postseason berth.

“Plum is playing better than the first time we played them,” Callas said.

“They had a little bit more to lose and more on the line than we did. On top of that, it was their senior night. They had a lot of exciting things stacking up for them.

“Clinching a playoff spot a week before the end of the regular season is good and bad. It lets you relax a little bit, but as soon as you relax, there's the chance you lose focus and momentum. We just couldn't gain any momentum on offense against Plum the way we wanted to, and they were able to pull away on us.”

Franklin Regional fell to Hampton by only five points in overtime Jan. 30, and the Talbots, No. 2 in the Tribune-Review rankings at 19-2 overall, are expected to be one of the top seeds.

“The field is deep, but I think anyone can upset any other team on any given night,” Callas said. “Hampton and South Fayette are two very good teams, but we did take Hampton to overtime.”

The playoff pairings, along with dates, times and locations of opening games, were to be released Tuesday evening, past the deadline for this week's edition.

The Panthers recorded several key victories in the regular season, including a nonsection win in December over Penn-Trafford that snapped a long losing streak in the series between the neighboring rivals.

FR also was able to record a pair of close triumphs over section foe Armstrong (57-52 and 34-33) that helped lift it to the playoffs.

“Did we finish the regular season the way we wanted to? No,” Callas said. “But it's a great feeling to see them put themselves in position with strong wins where they didn't have to scratch and claw through our last couple of games.”

The one-point win at Armstrong on Jan. 23 clinched the spot in the playoffs with three games remaining on the section docket.

Callas credits her team's defensive improvement and offensive depth.

“This year, we've been able to match up with teams better than we did last year,” Callas said. “We've had people step into different roles offensively, too. We haven't relied on just one or two scorers. It's been a team effort.”

Callas said her team has done a good job on simply learning how to win.

“A big struggle for them in the past was them being content with losing and accepting their fate,” she said. “That's just not OK. They have found how to win more consistently.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.