Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Franklin Regional girls look ahead to posteason
Michael Love | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Kassidy Hubert drives against Plum on Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Paige Verona pulls up for a jump shot against Plum on Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Hannah Turacy looks to drive against Plum's Rayna Donatelli on Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.

Updated 1 hour ago

It's a whole new ball game for every member of the Franklin Regional varsity girls basketball team.

The current Panthers will experience the WPIAL playoffs for the first time when they tip off their first-round game.

The current crop of seniors were in eighth grade when Franklin Regional went 1-1 in the 2012-13 postseason with a preliminary round win over Albert Gallatin before a first-round loss to Mt. Lebanon.

But coach Courtney Callas said her team is ready to tackle the challenges of a WPIAL tournament where the slate has been wiped clean.

“We're in a good position, bottom line,” Callas said. “But there still is so much we can improve on at both ends of the court. All season, you fight to get in. Now, nothing earlier in the season matters. It comes down to which team is hot when the ball is tipped that first night. Any number of teams can make a run.”

Franklin Regional heads into the playoffs 12-10 overall. The Panthers finished 6-6 in Section 4-5A, tied with Plum for third place behind Hampton (11-1) and Mars (10-2).

FR lost three of its final four games in section play, including a tough 59-48 setback at Plum last Friday. The Mustangs were playing desperate basketball. While the Panthers already were in the playoffs, Plum needed a win to secure a postseason berth.

“Plum is playing better than the first time we played them,” Callas said.

“They had a little bit more to lose and more on the line than we did. On top of that, it was their senior night. They had a lot of exciting things stacking up for them.

“Clinching a playoff spot a week before the end of the regular season is good and bad. It lets you relax a little bit, but as soon as you relax, there's the chance you lose focus and momentum. We just couldn't gain any momentum on offense against Plum the way we wanted to, and they were able to pull away on us.”

Franklin Regional fell to Hampton by only five points in overtime Jan. 30, and the Talbots, No. 2 in the Tribune-Review rankings at 19-2 overall, are expected to be one of the top seeds.

“The field is deep, but I think anyone can upset any other team on any given night,” Callas said. “Hampton and South Fayette are two very good teams, but we did take Hampton to overtime.”

The playoff pairings, along with dates, times and locations of opening games, were to be released Tuesday evening, past the deadline for this week's edition.

The Panthers recorded several key victories in the regular season, including a nonsection win in December over Penn-Trafford that snapped a long losing streak in the series between the neighboring rivals.

FR also was able to record a pair of close triumphs over section foe Armstrong (57-52 and 34-33) that helped lift it to the playoffs.

“Did we finish the regular season the way we wanted to? No,” Callas said. “But it's a great feeling to see them put themselves in position with strong wins where they didn't have to scratch and claw through our last couple of games.”

The one-point win at Armstrong on Jan. 23 clinched the spot in the playoffs with three games remaining on the section docket.

Callas credits her team's defensive improvement and offensive depth.

“This year, we've been able to match up with teams better than we did last year,” Callas said. “We've had people step into different roles offensively, too. We haven't relied on just one or two scorers. It's been a team effort.”

Callas said her team has done a good job on simply learning how to win.

“A big struggle for them in the past was them being content with losing and accepting their fate,” she said. “That's just not OK. They have found how to win more consistently.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.