Basketball

Young Plum basketball team gains experience

Joe Sager | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Plum head coach Ron Richards unveils a team jersey for his retirement before their game against Fox Chapel Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Plum head coach Ron Richards gives a wave for the last time before their game against Fox Chapel Feb. 10, 2017 at Plum.
Plum head coach Ron Richards shares a laugh with the referees before their game against Fox Chapel Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Plum coach Ron Richards reacts to a call during his last game coaching for Plum against Fox Chapel Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Plum forward Adam Mahr drives for a layup against Fox Chapel on Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Plum guard Lamar Whiting runs the court looking to pass against Fox Chapel Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Plum gaurd Alexander Billstone pulls up for a jump shot over Fox Chapel's Ben Kelly Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Plum forward Adam Mahr fights for an inbound pass against Fox Chapel's Micah Morris Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.

Plum's boys basketball team got off to a strong 7-1 start.

However, youth and inexperience caught up to the Mustangs once they entered Section 3-6A play. The squad dropped a 63-59 decision to Penn Hills to open the section, which turned out to be an ominous sign. Of the seven section games decided by five points or fewer, Plum went 3-4.

That might not seem like a big negative, but those four losses prevented the Mustangs from reaching the WPIAL playoffs in a close battle for the last of the section's four postseason spots.

“We lost four of our five leading scorers from last year and basically returned two guys with any experience,” Plum coach Ron Richards said. “We got off to a good start, but our section is tough. I think we lost some close games where a little bit of youth, inexperience and lack of depth played a role.

“Everyone is disappointed to miss the playoffs. We're not used to being in this situation. We've been spoiled over the years. A lot of teams would've hung their heads and felt sorry for themselves. We kept competing, and our younger guys kept getting valuable experience. The seniors competed hard, and we just tried to finish the season the right way.”

Seniors Kevin Brown and Adam Mahr returned as starters this year. They tried to help lead the young squad, but Brown missed time with injury, which didn't help the Mustangs' cause in close games.

“I think we're in the toughest section in the WPIAL, and we are not a very deep team this year,” Mahr said. “A lot of young guys have been playing a lot of minutes. With injuries, even more young guys had to step up. We've fought and kept the games close, but it's just been tough to get over the hump.

“One of the good things about playing younger guys this year is it builds experience. The guys back will be in a good spot next year.”

Sophomores Lamar Whitling and Xavier Lyons and junior Isaiah Horne are the team's other starters when everyone is healthy. Seniors Alex Billstone and Colin Dedert came off the bench and filled in as starters.

“Lamar and Xavier have done a lot of things — certainly more good than bad. Some nights, they've played incredibly well, and some nights they've struggled. That's what you get out of playing as 10th-graders in a section like ours,” Richards said. “Isaiah is in his first year of varsity basketball, and he got better as the season progressed. He's played some of his best basketball lately. That'll help him moving forward.”

Richards won't be on the sideline next year to coach the three returning players. He announced this season is his last. He coached the Mustangs in two stints (1999-2007 and '10-present) and won four section titles. He had a 254-147 record and guided Plum to the postseason 10 times.

“I hate to see him step away from the game. He has put a lot of time into it and got a lot out of it,” Mahr said. “I enjoyed my four years with him. He has done some great things here at Plum, in terms of putting them back on the map.”

Richards is confident Plum will be competitive next year.

“There's a lot of good kids in the program. There are many young kids who got experience this year and kids coming up who got experience through junior high. This program is fine moving forward,” he said. “It was a good run. We've had a lot of kids and assistant coaches who have put in a lot of time and done a lot of good things.

“I am glad our kids got some positive things with basketball here.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

