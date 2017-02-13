TJ basketball teams secure playoff berths

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The boys and girls basketball teams at Thomas Jefferson qualified for the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs this season.

The TJ boys finished in fourth place in Section 1; the TJ girls tied for third with Gateway in Section 2.

“We told the kids 16 teams make the playoffs, and it doesn't matter where you are seeded,” TJ girls coach George Vlassich said. “You have to play four games to win it all, and that's the goal. When we shoot well, we are a tough team to beat. We can go deep in the tournament if we make good shooting decisions and meet our offensive goals. In addition, outrebounding teams is a must.”

• • •

Notes, quotes and other anecdotes from around the Thomas Jefferson basketball landscape:

• The girls team registered a season-high point total last week in defeating Steel Valley, 73-49, in a nonsection game at home.

TJ's backcourt tandem of Marina Petruzzi (22) and Jenna Clark (18) combined for 40 points against the visitors.

Petruzzi, a junior and third-year starter, leads the team in scoring with 15-plus points per game.

“We are very excited to be in the playoffs,” Petruzzi said. “I expect us to play hard and be tough competition.”

Clark, a sophomore and new addition to the team this year, scored a season-high 22 points in a section game against Gateway. She also had 20 against McKeesport.

“My expectations are high for the playoffs,” Clark said. “If we can play at our full potential, both offensively and defensively, I don't see a team that can stop us.”

• Point guard Casey Gedman (March 17) and forward Becca Mascaro (March 20), both juniors, were born three days apart in 2000. Both will celebrate their 17th birthday next month.

Gedman's nickname is “KC;” Mascaro's is “Bec.” Her favorite food, by the way, is ice cream.

• Forward Lexie Zovko, the only senior on the girls team, started playing basketball in first grade.

After her high school graduation, Zovko plans to attend college and major in chemical engineering.

• Junior guard/forward Bailey Matrascia's favorite subjects are English and science. Matrascia also enjoys listing to music, and art activities.

• Petruzzi is nicknamed “Rin.” Like Mascaro, her favorite food is ice cream. She also drinks chocolate milk (with everything).

Petruzzi's brother Luke is a senior member of the TJ football and wrestling teams.

• Maura Siess, a junior forward, has missed the 2016-17 season with an injury.

Siess says her dream vacation is a trip to the Bahamas.

• Clark, known to dance and dart through opposing defenses at her point guard position, used to take dance lessons when she was younger.

Clark's favorite movie is “Now You See Me.”

• Freshman guard Lydia Shaw will celebrate her 15th birthday March 3.

• Freshman forward Natashia Yanief started playing basketball at age 4.

• • •

And, from the TJ boys basketball notebook, are these “senior” tidbits:

• Point guard Ryan Cusick's nickname is “Q,” guard Nick Freiwald's is “Swan” and forward Jake Giegerich's is “Gigs.”

• The Jaguars' leading scorer, Justin Farrell, a 6-3 guard/forward, is an avid stamp collector, and Cusick can solve a Rubik's Cube.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.