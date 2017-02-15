Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Family ties run deep for Westmoreland County teams in basketball playoffs
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Husband and wife Craig and Lisa Mankins at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg, Pa. on Monday Feb. 13, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Girls basketball head coach Lisa Mankins, with her husband Craig Mankins off to the side, calls out to her team during a game at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg, Pa. on Monday Feb. 13, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Girls basketball head coach Lisa Mankins, with her husband Craig Mankins off to the side, talks to her team before the starting lineup is announced before a game at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg, Pa. on Monday Feb. 13, 2017.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore poses with his sister, Hempfield's Sarah Liberatore, on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Penn Hills.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Austin Butler receives a hug from his brother Bryce after scoring the school's record breaking basket during a game against Plum on Jan. 10, 2017 at Greater Latrobe High School. Butler broke Jeff Yunetz's career scoring mark of 1,526 points.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Joe Eisaman talks with his team during a timeout in a game against Penn Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Penn Hills High School. Penn Hills won 55-39.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Dominick Eisaman (15) goes to the rim against Serra Catholic in the first quarter Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Greensburg Central Catholic.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Jada Morgan (4) drive to the basket for a shot in front of Greensburg Central Catholic's Anna Eisaman (24) and Brittany Stawovy (11) during the second period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic head coach Greg Bisignani talks with his starters prior to a game with Jeannette on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 35-15 at halftime.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ryan Bisignani (42) is fouled by Mt. Pleasant’s Brandon McCormick (32) in the fourth quarter Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Greensburg Salem High School in Greensburg.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Dominick Eisaman (15) drives the baseline on Jeannette's Rylan Bumoskey (14) during the fourth period on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-49.

Updated 1 hour ago

Lisa and Craig Mankins spent their Valentine's Day evening at a fancy hotel in Green Tree. But this date night was business over pleasure.

The Mankins might have been unique among those attending the WPIAL basketball playoff pairings meeting Tuesday night.

Dinner and a movie? Try fast food and game film.

Lisa is the coach of the Greensburg Salem girls basketball team. Craig is her assistant.

Craig also is the coach of the Greensburg Salem boys and — you guessed it — Lisa is his assistant.

The girls team is in the playoffs, and the wife-husband duo will try to guide the Golden Lions to victory — with their “uptempo” style.

“We might celebrate Valentine's Day after the season,” Craig Mankins said. “For now, it's a lot of Stouffer's dinners. We snuck out to a movie last weekend — shh. It's playoff time, so we don't get much down time.”

While coaching didn't bring the Mankins together, it's a common love for a couple married to the game. They have three young children who are learning the game: Jeff, a freshman on the varsity team, Abby (13) and Kaitlyn (11).

“It can be hectic, but it's something we enjoy doing,” said Lisa, a teacher at Greensburg Salem. “Getting the kids to where they need to be and coaching can be tough. But we make it work.”

“There are times when we fight over the iPad,” Craig Mankins said. “Or we'll pitch in and help each other input stats. We're all in.”

The Mankins' are not alone. Family connections are all over these playoffs for Westmoreland County teams.

There are the Butlers at Latrobe. Senior all-everything guard Austin, Latrobe's all-time leading boys scorer and the leading scorer in the WPIAL this season (30 ppg), often is on the floor at the same time with his sophomore brother, Bryce. On more than one occasion, the pair have assisted each other's scores. Their father, Eric, is an assistant coach for the Wildcats.

Latrobe (19-3) won its third straight section title and is hoping for another deep playoff run after reaching the semifinals last season.

“It's a cool thing to play alongside my brother especially in the playoffs,” Austin Butler said. “It's cool to have my dad along for the ride, as well. We can all experience history together.”

More branches of the Westmoreland hoops family tree:

• Jack Liberatore is a senior swing guard at Greensburg Central Catholic and has played a key role in the team's undefeated season (22-0). But his little sister, Sarah, has made an immediate impact as a freshman guard at Hempfield. The siblings support one another from the bleachers on nights when they don't have games.

“I have always looked up to (Jack),” Sarah said. “He's always been big brother. We're always talking basketball. March Madness is coming up, and that's what will be on our TV.”

The Liberatores have pedigree: Their parents were college athletes. Their father, Craig, played baseball at Bowling Green, and their mother, Ellen, was a swimmer at John Carroll.

Jack signed to play baseball at Ohio U.

• The Eisamans at Greensburg Central Catholic have double-championship aspirations. Joe is coach of the girls team, and his daughter, Anna, is a sophomore guard. His son, Dom, is a starting senior forward on the undefeated boys team.

“Once we get home from games, we don't talk about particular performances and how each of the did,” Joe said. “On the way home is a different story. There are many nights when we come home from AAU when they're both in the backseat. The front seat gets lonely.”

Dom said he gives advice to his father. “Dom has a high basketball IQ,” Joe said.

“The rule in our household is to bring home two WPIAL championship medals,” Dom Eisaman said.

• The Penn-Trafford girls have the Nguyen sisters, junior Hannah and Sarah, a freshman.

• Cousins compete as crosstown rivals in sophomore Stephanie O'Donnell at Penn-Trafford and senior Maura O'Donnell at Norwin.

• There is a dual playoff presence in the Behr household. Senior Simon Behr is a standout forward on the Franklin Regional boys team, and his younger sister, Jocelyn, is a junior forward for the girls. Both teams are in the 5A playoffs. Panthers starting guard Nate Leopold has a freshman sister, Brooke, on the girls team.

• Southmoreland boys head coach Frank Muccino has his brother, Tim, as an assistant.

• GCC boys coach Greg Bisignani has a son on the team, sophomore Ryan. The coach's nephew, junior Adam Bisignani, is a forward for Latrobe.

• Also at GCC, senior guard Brittany Stawovy plays with her sister, junior guard Olivia. And sophomore guard Starlyn Ross is the sister of key boys reserve guard Alvin Ross.

There are nights when the Mankins have games and need to separate. But when they reunite, its time to critique on-court ups and downs. Until dinner time. That's when, Craig said, “we shut off” basketball talk.

The Mankins relocated to Greensburg from Punxsutawney in 2009. The high school gym practically has become their second home in the winter.

“I think we live out of the vending machines downstairs (at the high school),” Jeff Mankins said. “I think there's one day a week I get to sleep before 10 p.m.”

Craig also is the head professional at Hannastown Golf Club but switches gears when winter pauses golf season.

“It's golf six months and basketball six months,” Jeff Mankins said.

His parents' passion for coaching has inspired Jeff.

“I want to be a coach,” he said. “It's fun to see what goes into winning. Nothing is like winning.”

Especially when it happens around family.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

