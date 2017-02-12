Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Fox Chapel boys earn share of section title

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 11:57 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Jake Livingston looks to pass against Plum's Adam Mahr Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Carson Cohen looks to drive against Plum's Isaiah Horne Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum forward Adam Mahr fights for an inbound pass against Fox Chapel's Micah Morris Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Submitted
Fox Chapel sophomore guard Ben Kelly averages 11 points.

The Fox Chapel boys basketball team's nine-game winning streak came to an end Feb. 6 as visiting Latrobe built a 39-27 halftime cushion and posted an 81-70 win.

The Foxes couldn't contain Latrobe's Austin Butler, who scored 28 points. Jake Livingston led the Foxes with 19 points, and Carson Cohen added 17.

The Foxes traveled to Plum on Friday and staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime and then claimed a 66-63 win. Coach Zach Skrinjar's team trailed 41-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Cohen led all scorers with 28 points, while Ben Kelly and Jake Livingston each scored 18.

The Foxes improved to 19-2 overall and finished with a 12-2 section record. The win, coupled with Latrobe's 76-75 win over Penn Hills, gave the Foxes a share of the section title with Latrobe and Penn Hills.

“It was a pretty amazing comeback and win,” Skrinjar said. “Our guys never quit playing, and we executed a play we work on daily to tie up the game with 2.4 seconds left. Carson really turned it on in the second half, and Ben Kelly carried us early and late with his shooting.

“It was great to win a section title at Plum.”

Next up will be a trip to the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs, where the Foxes were expected to earn a top-5 seed when the pairings were released Tuesday night.

“As far as playoffs I think our body of work this year is worthy of a first round bye, and from there you know you are going to be playing a good team in the next round,” Skrinjar said.

“We are going to enjoy the section title. Our guys earned it, and we are excited to compete in the playoffs.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

