Baldwin hoops teams earn nonsection sweep

The Baldwin basketball teams ended the regular season in sweeping fashion.

The two Baldwin squads swept a nonsection doubleheader event Saturday afternoon at home against Thomas Jefferson.

Baldwin's girls team won the first game 54-45, followed by a 56-27 victory by the boys team.

Senior guard Lauren Gilbert scored a game-high 25 points for the Highlanders. Gilbert was complemented offensively by junior guard Abbey Larkin (14 points) and senior guard Abby Barr (eight).

“It was nice to finish with a win,” coach Nikki Presto said. “We have battled and been in so many close games this season, and sometimes the scoreboard doesn't always reflect our effort or presence.

“It was nice to get a win for our seniors in their last game at home.”

Sophomore guard Jenna Clark finished with 17 points for TJ, and Marina Petruzzi, a junior guard, and Bailey Matrascia, a junior guard/forward, added 11 points apiece.

Baldwin's boys were led by senior guard/forward Anthony Reid's game-high 17 points, and junior forward Mike Goga's 11 points.

“I thought we bounced back well after a tough loss at Canon-McMillan,” boys coach Joe Urmann said. “It's a credit to our kids' resilience and toughness.

“We've seen adversity come in a lot of ways this year, just like many other teams. I think that adversity has brought us closer together and made us better.”

The Highlanders made 10 3-pointers, as Reid (three), junior guard Nick Fiumara (two), sophomore guard Christian Barr (two), sophomore guard Shane Gilbert, junior guard Jake Monroe and senior guard/forward Thomas Becker all connected.

Frank Owusu, a junior forward, Andy Sopato, a sophomore guard/forward, rounded out the Baldwin scoring.

The Highlanders ended the regular season with a 15-7 overall record. The Baldwin girls finished at 9-12 overall.

Thomas Jefferson's girls and boys teams saw their records drop to 12-8 and 11-11, respectively.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.