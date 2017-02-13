Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin girls defeat Peters Township

Staff Reports | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

The Norwin girls basketball team gained little more momentum Monday night in advance of the WPIAL playoffs.

The Knights (16-5) earned their sixth straight victory with a 53-50 nonsection triumph over fellow Class 6A opponent Peters Township (13-8).

Danielle McMaster had 16 points, Abi Gabauer scored 13 and Taylor Ingel added 11 for Norwin.

Makenna Marissa scored 16 for Peters Township.

Blackhawk 64, Hempfield 39 — Class 4A No. 3 Blackhawk broke open a two-point game at halftime with a 36-13 run to win a nonsection game. Mady Aulbach had 17 points for the Cougars (14-8). Olivia Persin scored 14 points for Hempfield (13-8).

Greensburg Salem 59, Derry 49 — Megan Kallock had 29 points for playoff-bound Greensburg Salem (10-12), which bounced back from a 13-6 deficit to earn a nonsection victory. Lauren Felix scored 20 points for Derry (7-15).

Boys basketball

CW North Catholic 75, Monessen 72 (2OT) — Ken Fukon had 33 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-5) to a double-overtime win. Jaden Altomore had 29 points for Class A No. 1 Monessen (15-7).

Greensburg Salem 61, Derry 53 — Marvel McGowan had 28 points and Clay Palmer had 13 points and 14 rebounds as Greensburg Salem (7-15) won a nonsection game.

Conner Watt had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, for Derry (6-15).

Saltsburg 67, Jeannette 52 — Nick Porter had 22 points for Heritage Conference champion Saltsburg (22-1), which earned the top-seed for the District 6 Class A tournament Monday and earned a nonection win. Tre Cunningham had 13 points and Mike Pompei added 12 for Jeannette (11-11).

Hockey

Kiski Area 6, Norwin 3 — Jake Swick had a goal and assist and Dan Good and Nick Diak added goals for Norwin (2-13-2), which lost a PIHL Class A game. Jarrod Hernandez had 42 saves in the loss.

Wrestling

Penn-Trafford 60, Ringgold 18 — Tony Zona (120 pounds), Jobe Chishko (132), Chris Risnear (138), Cam Coy (152), Matt Wilkey (195) and Josh Maglicco (285) earned pins as Penn-Trafford (12-3) scored a nonsection victory.

Ligonier Valley teams learn playoff foes

The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team earned the No. 4 seed for the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.

The Rams (17-6) will host No. 5 Bellwood-Antis (15-5) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

The No. 12 LV girls (8-14) will play at No. 5 Penns Valley (13-7) in a District 6 Class 3A first-round game at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The winner will play No. 4 Central Martinsburg (16-5) in the quarterfinals.

