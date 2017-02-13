Westmoreland high school roundup: Norwin girls defeat Peters Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin girls basketball team gained little more momentum Monday night in advance of the WPIAL playoffs.

The Knights (16-5) earned their sixth straight victory with a 53-50 nonsection triumph over fellow Class 6A opponent Peters Township (13-8).

Danielle McMaster had 16 points, Abi Gabauer scored 13 and Taylor Ingel added 11 for Norwin.

Makenna Marissa scored 16 for Peters Township.

Blackhawk 64, Hempfield 39 — Class 4A No. 3 Blackhawk broke open a two-point game at halftime with a 36-13 run to win a nonsection game. Mady Aulbach had 17 points for the Cougars (14-8). Olivia Persin scored 14 points for Hempfield (13-8).

Greensburg Salem 59, Derry 49 — Megan Kallock had 29 points for playoff-bound Greensburg Salem (10-12), which bounced back from a 13-6 deficit to earn a nonsection victory. Lauren Felix scored 20 points for Derry (7-15).

Boys basketball

CW North Catholic 75, Monessen 72 (2OT) — Ken Fukon had 33 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-5) to a double-overtime win. Jaden Altomore had 29 points for Class A No. 1 Monessen (15-7).

Greensburg Salem 61, Derry 53 — Marvel McGowan had 28 points and Clay Palmer had 13 points and 14 rebounds as Greensburg Salem (7-15) won a nonsection game.

Conner Watt had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, for Derry (6-15).

Saltsburg 67, Jeannette 52 — Nick Porter had 22 points for Heritage Conference champion Saltsburg (22-1), which earned the top-seed for the District 6 Class A tournament Monday and earned a nonection win. Tre Cunningham had 13 points and Mike Pompei added 12 for Jeannette (11-11).

Hockey

Kiski Area 6, Norwin 3 — Jake Swick had a goal and assist and Dan Good and Nick Diak added goals for Norwin (2-13-2), which lost a PIHL Class A game. Jarrod Hernandez had 42 saves in the loss.

Wrestling

Penn-Trafford 60, Ringgold 18 — Tony Zona (120 pounds), Jobe Chishko (132), Chris Risnear (138), Cam Coy (152), Matt Wilkey (195) and Josh Maglicco (285) earned pins as Penn-Trafford (12-3) scored a nonsection victory.

Ligonier Valley teams learn playoff foes

The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team earned the No. 4 seed for the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.

The Rams (17-6) will host No. 5 Bellwood-Antis (15-5) in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Feb. 20.

The No. 12 LV girls (8-14) will play at No. 5 Penns Valley (13-7) in a District 6 Class 3A first-round game at 7 p.m. Feb. 21. The winner will play No. 4 Central Martinsburg (16-5) in the quarterfinals.