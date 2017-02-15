Guido: PIAA tourney streak could be in jeopardy for A-K Valley teams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg: Blue Devils have never won a playoff game in 10 tries

St. Joseph: Feb. 18, 2011, 65-50, over Avella, Class A first round Valley: Feb. 17, 2009, 64-50, over Laurel Highlands, Class AAA first round

Freeport: Feb. 20, 2010, 65-48, over Summit Academy, Class AA preliminary round Highlands: Feb. 23, 2016, 79-76 OT, over New Castle, Class AAA semifinals Kiski Area: Feb. 22, 2014, 82-73 OT, over Gateway, Class AAAA quarterfinal

A list of Alle-Kiski Valley teams and the last time they won a WPIAL playoff game.

At least one Alle-Kiski Valley team has made the PIAA playoffs every year since 1990.

That streak could be in jeopardy this season, unless a local team gets hot.

Most all A-K teams would have to win at least two games before being assured a spot in the state tournament.

No area team got higher than a No. 6 seed in the playoffs brackets, which were distributed Tuesday night at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree.

St. Joseph is a sixth seed in the Class A girls tournament, while Freeport is a seventh seed in the boys Class 4A tournament.

If any team wins just one game, it has to hope the team it loses to in the quarterfinals goes far.

That's because the WPIAL won't have play-in games with quarterfinal losers to determine PIAA qualification. With 12 classifications now — six for each gender — the WPIAL will have games six nights per week.

“We're going back to the follow-the-winner format,” WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley said. “The play-in games could return in a couple of years.”

Now, a quarterfinal loser's season will be on hold until the semifinals, and in some case the finals, are played.

For instance, in Class 4A boys, six teams will get PIAA berths. The quarterfinal losers will have to wait and see who the semifinal winners are. A loss to a semifinal winner will allow two of the quarterfinal losers to “follow” the team it lost to in order to keep their seasons going.

Two left standing

There were only two undefeated teams during the regular season, which ended Monday.

The Greensburg Central Catholic boys finished 22-0 and the East Allegheny girls had an identical mark.

Streaks coming and going

Monessen has made the boys playoffs a record 36th consecutive season. The Greyhounds last missed the postseason in 1981.

In girls basketball, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic has made the playoffs 42 straight seasons, every season that the program has been a WPIAL member.

Speaking of North Catholic, the Trojanettes became the first female program to make the WPIAL playoffs in four different classifications. This year, North Catholic is a Class 4A member, and had earlier qualified in the three smallest classes.

On the boys side, Hampton and Pine-Richland became the first schools to make the playoffs in four different classes.

Oakland Catholic has returned to the playoffs after a three-year absence. Before that, the Eagles had made the playoffs each of the school's first 24 years of existence.

George Guido is a Valley News Dispatch scholastic sports correspondent. His column appears Wednesdays.