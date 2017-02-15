Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Adjustments in style have Charleroi girls primed for playoff run

Jasper Wilson | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Entering this season, the Charleroi girls basketball team had much to learn while at the same time knowing plenty already.

Only two seniors, one partial starter, were gone from a team that secured the program's first playoff win in more than 10 years, a 43-36 victory over Freedom in the WPIAL Class AA preliminary round.

But that same group lost handily the next time out, 58-23 to PIAA qualifier Neshannock. Coach Kevin Lee said the Lancers were far and away the best team Charleroi faced a year ago.

“It was an eye-opener,” Lee said. “If you want to get to the Pete, that's the level you've got to play at.”

In that case, how far the Cougars have come in the time since should become clear over the next week or so. They play Seton-La Salle in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs next Wednesday, and with a win comes a rematch with No. 3 seed Neshannock.

Given all that they returned, six juniors along with two seniors, the Cougars knew they would be good again this season, relying on an up-tempo style that fits their personnel. No Charleroi players are taller than 5-8.

As such, they still aimed to compete for a section title and a playoff berth, despite moving up a class. Both goals were accomplished. Charleroi (17-4, 10-2) cruised for much of section play to a second-pace finish, earning the fifth playoff seed, losing twice in section, each time to undefeated East Allegheny.

The real tests come now.

“We haven't gotten to where we want to get to yet,” Lee said.

Last season's ending forced Charleroi to change how it plays somewhat.

Charleroi needed to learn how to play its way against teams, like Neshannock, that had large, tall players who exploited a height mismatch. Four Neshannock players stood 5-11 or 6-foot.

All of those tall players on Neshannock a year ago were underclassmen, so Charleroi will face a familiar test, if it can advance beyond the first round. If that happens, junior guard Maria Claybaugh believes she and her teammates will be better prepared this time around since they know how Neshannock plays.

While Charleroi used its short, quick guards well in the past, and still does, teams with size and physicality could sometimes too easily dictate play.

In addition, defense and rebounding were problem areas for the team. Lee said there were several instances where other teams' size caused them issues.

“It's tough when you have four guards out there, and another team has a post presence and a physicality we just can't match,” he said.

Junior guards Kaitlin Riley and Claybaugh, who both stand 5-8, had to learn how to play big, despite being small.

A catalyst for securing a different result in the potential rematch with the Lancers this year should be Sierra Short, who missed all of her sophomore year with an ACL tear. The absence hurt to the team, Claybaugh said. Short has helped fill Charleroi's interior holes this season.

Though she's just 5-7, Short has the necessary skills to succeed against forwards, according to Lee: aggressiveness, the ability to play with her back the hoop and rebound.

Her return reunites the starting lineup Charleroi had two years ago — Claybaugh, senior Adrianna Gottheid, junior Aislyn Lee, Riley and Short. The unit has played together since third grade.

The players' high level of familiarity and comfort with one another has allowed them to delegate responsibilities to Smart inside, freeing up Riley and all-section pick Claybaugh to stay on the outside where they are most effective. When needed, though, Short can join them on the perimeter.

These changes have helped Charleroi collectively improve on rebounding and defense, Lee said, progress evident the few times this season when teams tried to slow tempo and make games more physical.

“We're able to adjust, if we have to adjust,” he said. “It's a little bit of a change.”

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.

