West Greene's Weaver moves into exclusive company with 1,000 points, rebounds

On nearly any given night, another scholastic basketball player records his or her 1,000th career point.

But West Greene's Craig Weaver stepped into a perhaps more elite and prestigious category and earned a spot in the scholastic record book Feb. 7, when he recorded his 1,000th career rebound (in a game against Avella). That milestone was coupled with the 1,000th career point he recorded with a right-handed hook shot late in the second quarter in a January game against Mapletown, when “he had 3 players on him all night,” West Greene coach Jim Romanus recalled.

With that rebound — which he grabbed approximately midway through the third quarter — the 6-foot-8, 260-pound Weaver has 1,120 points to go along with 1,004 rebounds.

Weaver, a two-year captain, and his Pioneers will take part in the WPIAL playoffs, as he closes out a stellar career. His points total places him ninth on the school's all-time scoring list and he needs 26 points to surpass Rick Sonneborn, who scored 1,145 points in a career that ended in 1963. Dave Goodwin, with 1,753 points, tops the school's all-time scoring list.

Weaver joins recent WPIAL alums — Jeannette's Terrelle Pryor, who surpassed 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in 2008, and Lincoln Park's Devontae Watson, who actually had 1,000 points, rebounds and blocks in 2012 — as part of the exclusive club.

Weaver has started all but one game in four years, with that one game being senior night his freshman season when a senior took his spot in the Pioneers starting lineup. As a freshman, Weaver scored 224 points and pulled down 246 rebounds; as a sophomore, his numbers were 299 points and 283 rebounds; as a junior the stats were 299 and 247, respectively; and this season he has scored 298 points, with 228 rebounds.

Not a fast, run-and-gun team, but rather one that tries to control the tempo, big offensive numbers may be tough to come by at West Greene (13-6, 6-4 in Section 2-A), and Weaver's offensive numbers reflect that philosophy. His game high has been a 25-point effort, which he recorded three times; and his game-high rebounds number is also 25.

Weaver said his is an “inside game (from his center position),” and he laughed as he noted he does have two 3-point field goals in his career. Both came last season, with one at home against Beth Center and one away at Jefferson-Morgan.

“Both came on inbounds plays,” he noted.

But his rebounds, naturally, come one at a time.

“Both are big accomplishments for me and they are about equally important, and I thank the coaching staff and teammates for giving me the opportunity and support to reach those figures,” he said.

At 6-4, 200-pound and entering ninth grade, “Craig had no moves, he just rebounded and put the ball back up,” Romanus said. “But he learned to use one power dribble and go to the hoop. He is physical and an imposing figure, but he is a quiet giant, very coachable, and he never complains. He battles through everything and keeps on playing. He is very respectful to his teammates, opponents, and teachers.”

While Weaver's strength, as his numbers attest, may be going to the basket, “he does what he can for the team,” Romanus added. “He has a nice soft jump hook and he posts up strong and has a good inside power move, but he is unselfish and will give up the ball for his teammates. Craig plays hard and I can't say enough about him. He works and does what we ask and does not take a bad shot.

“He rebounds well, he goes up strong offensively and defensively, runs the court well and does not make many mistakes. Kids such as Craig don't come around that often. He is an old-fashioned Hoosiers-type kid.”

Weaver was named Greene County Freshman of the Year. He earned all-county first team honors his sophomore and junior seasons and received Tri-County South first team honors this past season. But even though Weaver's basketball numbers and his overall game are impressive, he is being recruited to play football in college by Westminster, Bethany, Allegheny and Waynesburg, who like him as an offensive or defensive lineman.

Penn State Behrend is recruiting Weaver to play basketball, but Romanus expects interest in basketball to pick up once the season concludes.

“I'd rather play basketball in college,” said Weaver, who plans to major in sports management.

Last year Weaver, who wears No. 35, was one of the cogs in leading the Pioneers to the playoffs for first time since 1993 and back-to-back playoff appearances is another accomplishment, noted Romanus, who also coached Weaver's father, David.

Chuckling, Romanus added that Weaver's basketball prowess may be genetic, since Weaver's mother, Penny (Toland) Weaver was an outstanding player for the McGuffey girls team from 1986-90. A three-year starter and all-section selection as a senior, she led her team to a section title her senior season.

Weaver's talents, however, are not limited to the football field and basketball court. At West Greene, he also is a member of the track team, and, with a 3.85 grade average, is ranked 10th in his senior class. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Envirothon Team, Barnyard (student cheer section), and Young Life, a Christian program where he mentors younger students.

Les Harvath is a freelance writer.