Tribune-Review sports lookahead: Week of Feb. 20, 2017

Monday

Playoff basketball continues as local teams look to move ahead in the brackets.

The Ligonier Valley boys (17-6) will look to extend its season as it hosts Bellwood-Antis (15-5) in the District 6 (3A) quarterfinals. The teams, which play fast-paced styles, tip at 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Five area teams take the court for first-round playoff games as the WPIAL basketball tournaments continue. Jeannette (11-11) takes on Bentworth (10-12) in 2A boys action at 6:30 p.m. at Norwin, and Franklin Regional (12-10) plays Trinity (14-8) at 8 p.m. at Baldwin in boys 5A. That game follows the Penn-Trafford girls (12-10) against Bethel Park (16-6), which starts at 6:30. Additional girls 6A playoff openers: Hempfield (13-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (8-14) at 6:30 at Chaleroi, and Norwin (16-5) vs. Butler (10-11) at 6:30 at Fox Chapel.

Wednesday

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League will hold its boys singles championships at Sim's Lanes in Beaver Falls.

Thursday

After an 11-day layoff from game action, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls, seeded No. 3 in the Class 2A basketball playoffs, faces No. 6 Brentwood in the quarterfinals. Both teams have 17-5 records.

• The Class 3A fifth-seeded Southmoreland boys (19-4), fresh off a 64-55 overtime win over Avonworth, take on No. 4 Shady Side Academy (17-6) in the quarterfinals. The Scotties have not played in the WPIAL second round in 30 years.

• The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Bowling League girls singles championships will be at Princess Lanes in Whitehall.

Friday

Greensburg Central Catholic resumes play after completing a perfect 22-0 regular season, the first time that has happened in boys basketball at the school. The Centurions play the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between Neshannock (15-7) and California (19-3).

• Moon will host the WPIAL Class AA diving championships with the boys taking the board at 11 a.m. and the girls at 3 p.m.

• The individual wrestling postseason rolls on in Class AA with the PIAA Southwest Regional Tournament at IUP's Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. The top seven finishers in each weight class from the WPIAL finals will compete for spots in the PIAA tournament. The regional tournament is one week earlier this season so IUP could host.

Saturday

Latrobe's boys basketball team (19-3), seeded No. 2 in Class 6A, hasn't played since Feb. 13 but will open the playoffs after a first-round bye against the winner of Baldwin (15-7) and Butler (14-8). Those teams play Wednesday night at North Allegheny.

• The WPIAL Class AAA diving championships will be contested at North Allegheny. The boys event will begin at 10 a.m., and the girls follow at 2:30 p.m.

• The PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional wrestling concludes at IUP.

— Bill Beckner Jr.