WPIAL announces basketball playoff pairings
Updated 1 hour ago
The WPIAL's first six-classification boys and girls basketball tournaments are set to get underway after opening-round pairings were released Tuesday night at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree.
The top seeds for the boys tournament, as announced by the WPIAL basketball committee, are Pine-Richland (6A), Mars (5A), New Castle (4A), Lincoln Park (3A), Greensburg Central Catholic (2A) and Monessen (A).
Top seeds for the girls tournament are North Allegheny (6A), Hampton (5A), Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (4A), Bishop Canevin (3A), Chartiers-Houston (2A) and Winchester Thurston (A).
The tournaments will begin with first-round matchups Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday-Wednesday. The quarterfinals are set for Feb. 23-25, and the semifinals will be Feb. 27-March 1. All games are at neutral sites.
The WPIAL championships are March 2-4 at Pitt's Petersen Events Center.
Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.