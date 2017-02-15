A-K Valley high school basketball preview capsules for Friday's games
Updated 14 minutes ago
Friday's local games
Boys
Class A
First round
No. 10 St. Joseph (13-9) vs. No. 7 Rochester (15-7)
8 p.m. Friday at Fox Chapel
• Coaches: Kelly Robinson, St. Joseph; Brad Verrico, Rochester
• Winner gets: No. 2 Vincentian Academy (18-4)
• Players to watch: Daniel Fábregas, St. Joseph; Mahlik Strozier, Rochester
• Layup lines: This could be a high-scoring contest. Rochester averages 66.3 points and St. Joseph 63.5. ... St. Joseph, which tied for third place in Section 3-A, returns to the playoffs after a one-year absence. The Spartans' 13-year postseason streak ended in 2016. ... Fábregas leads four St. Joseph players who average double figures in points, the others being Grant Bendis, Jack Farrell and Vincenzo Schiano diCola. The Spartans primarily use three seniors — Farrell, Mitchell Kuczynski and Schiano diCola — and three sophomores — Matt Arvay, Bendis and Fábregas. ... After a 6-0 start, St. Joseph went 7-9 the rest of the way, including five losses by single-digit margins. The Spartans are seeking their first playoff win since 2011. ... Rochester finished fourth in Section 1-A, which was won by Vincentian. The Rams scored 91 points in each of their last two regular-season games, their highest outputs of the season. ... The Rams qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and are seeking their first postseason victory since 2011. ... Like St. Joseph, Rochester relies on a balanced offensive attack featuring the likes of Strozier, Caleb Collins, Chad Meny, Tyler Vargon, Elijah Goosby and Darrius Goosby.
Girls
Class AA
First round
No. 8 Leechburg (13-9) vs. No. 9 Burgettstown (15-7)
6:30 p.m. Friday at Northgate
• Coaches: Joel Ceraso, Leechburg; Megan Zitner, Burgettstown
• Winner gets: No. 1 Chartiers-Houston (20-2)
• Players to watch: Mikayla Lovelace, Leechburg; Kacie Prasko, Burgettstown
• Layup lines: Call it the “Battle of the Blue Devils,” as the teams share the same nickname. ... Leechburg, the third-place team out of Section 2-AA, qualified for the playoffs for the second consecutive season after a decade-long drought. ... In its postseason history, Leechburg is 0-10; the Blue Devils came closest to a victory last season, falling in double overtime to Ellis School. ... Lovelace, a junior guard/forward, averages 23.7 points and reached the 1,000-point mark in December. She scored a school-record 43 points in that game. ... A quintet of juniors — Lovelace, Cam Davies, Makenzie Fello, Daesha Knight and Brittany Robilio — leads Leechburg. Davies and Robilio are outside sharpshooters, Fello the top defender and Knight the top low-post presence. A sixth junior, Hannah Berry, is out for the season with an injury. ... Burgettstown, the third-place team from Section 1-AA, is making its first WPIAL playoff appearance since 1998. ... Burgettstown finished the season strong by winning five of its final six games, although the Blue Devils lost by three to Washington in their most recent contest. ... The team strength for Burgettstown is its defense: The Blue Devils yielded just 37.8 points per game.