Basketball

Westmoreland high school basketball preview capsules for Friday's games
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 10:51 p.m.
Greensburg Salem's Liz Rullo brings the team together before playing Trinity on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Greensburg Salem's Nikki Mellinger congratulates Emily Monahan on her three pointer against Trinity on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at Greensburg Salem High School. Trinity won 60-38.
Hampton's Alison Collins dribbles against Franklin Regional's Kassidy Hubert during a game Jan. 5, 2017, at Hampton.
Franklin Regional's Paige Verona pulls up for a jump shot against Plum on Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
Franklin Regional's Kassidy Hubert drives against Plum on Feb. 10, 2017, at Plum.
McKeesport's Johnasia Cash (33) is trapped by Pine-Richland's Chelsea Rourke (13) and Makenzie Jenkins (34) during their WPIAL Class AAAA first-round game Friday, Feb. 13, 2015, at Fox Chapel.
Megan Kallock takes a shot during practice at Greensburg-Salem High School on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.

Friday's local games

Girls

Class 5A

First round

No. 16 seed Greensburg Salem (10-12) vs. No. 1 Hampton (20-2)

6:30 p.m. Friday at Fox Chapel

Coaches: Lisa Mankins, Greensburg Salem; Tony Howard, Hampton

Winner gets: Winner of Franklin Regional (12-10)/McKeesport (11-11)

Players to watch: Megan Kallock, Greensburg Salem (5-6, So., G); Ali Collins, Hampton (5-7, Jr., G-F)

Layup lines: Kallock has been one of the area's top scorers all season, averaging 20 points. After a four-game losing streak against stronger competition, the Golden Lions posted back-to-back wins to close the regular season. Greensburg Salem lost in the Class 3A preliminary round the past three seasons. ... Section 4 champion Hampton has a number of scoring options, including Collins, senior guard Jenna Lafko and junior swing-guard Laryn Edwards. The Talbots' losses are to 6A No. 2 seed Pine-Richland, and 5A No. 5 Mars in section play. Last season, Hampton was a semifinalist in Class AAA and beat Greensburg Salem, 67-20, in a nonsection game.

No. 9 Franklin Regional (12-10) vs. No. 8 McKeesport (11-11)

8 p.m. Friday at Plum

Coaches: Courtney Callas, Franklin Regional; Eric Smith, McKeesport

Winner gets: Winner of Greensburg Salem (10-12)/Hampton (20-2)

Players to watch: Kassidy Hubert, Franklin Regional (5-9, Sr., G); Johnasia Cash (6-1, Sr., F), McKeesport

Layup lines: Franklin Regional made the most of its first season in Class 5A, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13. The Panthers average 50 points and allow 50.4. Hubert is a get-to-the-basket scorer but gets help from junior forward Isi Palamone, a Woodland Hills transfer, and senior guard Sam Hlozek. ... McKeesport is a physical team that can feed off of offensive putbacks. Cash is a Southern Methodist recruit and the cousin of former WNBA star Swin Cash. She averages 19 points. Another player to watch is freshman Jhayla Bray, who makes hustle plays and rebounds well despite her height (5-6).

— Bill Beckner Jr.

