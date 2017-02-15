Westmoreland high school basketball preview capsules for Friday's games
Updated 3 minutes ago
Friday's local games
Girls
Class 5A
First round
No. 16 seed Greensburg Salem (10-12) vs. No. 1 Hampton (20-2)
6:30 p.m. Friday at Fox Chapel
• Coaches: Lisa Mankins, Greensburg Salem; Tony Howard, Hampton
• Winner gets: Winner of Franklin Regional (12-10)/McKeesport (11-11)
• Players to watch: Megan Kallock, Greensburg Salem (5-6, So., G); Ali Collins, Hampton (5-7, Jr., G-F)
• Layup lines: Kallock has been one of the area's top scorers all season, averaging 20 points. After a four-game losing streak against stronger competition, the Golden Lions posted back-to-back wins to close the regular season. Greensburg Salem lost in the Class 3A preliminary round the past three seasons. ... Section 4 champion Hampton has a number of scoring options, including Collins, senior guard Jenna Lafko and junior swing-guard Laryn Edwards. The Talbots' losses are to 6A No. 2 seed Pine-Richland, and 5A No. 5 Mars in section play. Last season, Hampton was a semifinalist in Class AAA and beat Greensburg Salem, 67-20, in a nonsection game.
No. 9 Franklin Regional (12-10) vs. No. 8 McKeesport (11-11)
8 p.m. Friday at Plum
• Coaches: Courtney Callas, Franklin Regional; Eric Smith, McKeesport
• Winner gets: Winner of Greensburg Salem (10-12)/Hampton (20-2)
• Players to watch: Kassidy Hubert, Franklin Regional (5-9, Sr., G); Johnasia Cash (6-1, Sr., F), McKeesport
• Layup lines: Franklin Regional made the most of its first season in Class 5A, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13. The Panthers average 50 points and allow 50.4. Hubert is a get-to-the-basket scorer but gets help from junior forward Isi Palamone, a Woodland Hills transfer, and senior guard Sam Hlozek. ... McKeesport is a physical team that can feed off of offensive putbacks. Cash is a Southern Methodist recruit and the cousin of former WNBA star Swin Cash. She averages 19 points. Another player to watch is freshman Jhayla Bray, who makes hustle plays and rebounds well despite her height (5-6).