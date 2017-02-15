Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Allderdice, Obama Academy boys, girls earn trips to City League title game

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 10:21 p.m.

Jackson Blaufeld hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 2-seeded Allderdice to a 43-40 victory over No. 3 Westinghouse in the City League boys basketball semifinals Wednesday night at Obama Academy.

Blaufeld had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Bobby Clifford added 13 points for Allderdice (15-8). James Ellis scored 12 points to lead Westinghouse (12-9).

The Dragons, who advanced to the City League championship game for the fourth straight season, will play Obama Academy for the title at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pitt's Petersen Events Center.

Obama Academy 42, Carrick 38 — Dana Strothers and Allayaja Bray each scored 15 points as top-seeded Obama Academy (13-8) won a semifinal game. Aronde Camp had 13 points for No. 4 Carrick (7-15).

Girls basketball

Allderdice 45, Brashear 38 — Emma Waite had 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and Brooklyn Jones added 10 as No. 2 Allderdice (11-12) won a City League semifinal game over No. 3 Brashear (12-8) at Obama Academy.

Brashear trailed 25-22 at halftime but made a 10-8 run in the third quarter before the Dragons sealed the win in the fourth quarter.

Obama Academy 67, Westinghouse 18 — Michaela Porter had 14 points and Taylor Stewart and Taylin Tyler added 10 each as No. 1 Obama Academy (15-8) cruised to a semifinal victory over No. 4 Westinghouse (6-16).

Obama Academy will play Allderdice in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Petersen Events Center.

