Basketball

Westmoreland County complementary players have key roles in team's success
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 10:09 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Brandon Stone (right) congratulates Tommy Pisula on his basket against Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at Southmoreland High School. Washington won 82-63.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland boy's basketball player Tommy Pisula participates in a practice session on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Ruffsdale.
Submitted
Southmoreland's Tommy Pisula
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jake Biss cuts down the net after beating Penn Hills 76-75 to become WPIAL Class 6A Section Champs at Latrobe High School on Friday Feb.10, 2017 in Latrobe.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jake Biss steals the ball from Fox Chapel's Elias Panos during their WPIAL Boy's Basketball contest at Latrobe High School on Friday Jan, 13, 2017 in Latrobe
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Jack Liberatore (21) is fouled by Shady Side Academy's Skyy Moore (23) as GCC leads by four points with 19.4 seconds to play in the game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Carbon. Greensburg Central Catholic won 57-50 to end the regular season with a 22-0 record.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul (15) drives past Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi during the game at Penn-Trafford on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Harrison City.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jake Biss (left) ,Reed Fenton,(center) and Marcus Dudzensk celebrate after beating Penn Hills 76-75 to become WPIAL Class 6A Section Champs at Latrobe High School on Friday Feb.10, 2017 in Latrobe.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore (14) drives to the basket in front of Jeannette's Olivia Sirnic (24) during the first period on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Jeannette High School. Greensburg Central Catholic leads 38-15 at halftime.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Haley Moore shoots against Bethlehem Center's Kennedy Kuhns on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Greensburg Central Catholic. GCC won 64-35.



Tommy Pisula admits he lives in the shadow of junior teammate Brandon Stone. And what a long shadow it is.

Stone is a 6-foot-11 Division-I prospect and the first name most people think of when they hear Southmoreland basketball.

“People are going to be more interested in a D-I kid. He's going to get the attention,” Pisula said. “He's 6-11, so it's going to be all Brandon, Brandon, Brandon. I get that.”

But Pisula, a senior guard, doesn't seem to mind. He just goes about his business and doesn't even care if someone calls him a complementary player.

“I'm fine with it,” Pisula said. “As long as we're winning.”

Stone and Pisula are one of the top scoring duos in the WPIAL and led a revival in the program. Both topped the 1,000-point mark for their careers this season, both doing so in three years' time (Pisula tore his ACL last year). They have led the Scotties (18-4) to a No. 5 seed in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.

Stone, who routinely puts up double-doubles and averages 27.1 points, sings the praises of Pisula, who quietly averages 18.7 points and could be a 25-point scorer on another team.

“I think I am second on the team in assists,” Pisula said, sheepishly.

When defenses collapse on Stone, the 6-3 Pisula cleans up.

“He is such a great teammate and makes everyone around him better,” Stone said. “He sets a big example for everyone to make us work harder.”

Complementary players don't get the trumpet call of some of their standout counterparts, but players like Pisula are pillars for those standouts and learn to work with them in harmony. These second-fiddle characters are pretty good, too.

At Latrobe, senior Austin Butler gets most of the spotlight — and he should. He averages 30 points to lead the WPIAL and has 48- and 40-point games this season for the Wildcats (19-3), seeded No. 2 in Class 6A. But the spotlight can be a heat lamp, and Butler can't do it all by himself.

Enter senior Jake Biss and sophomore guard Reed Fenton.

Both have played priceless roles on one of Latrobe's most exciting teams, one insistent on making another deep playoff run.

“It's very meaningful and fun playing with Jake and Reed, knowing that they are both great players who have bright futures,” said Butler, a Holy Cross recruit. “When the three of us are all scoring together and playing together, we are very dangerous. I wouldn't wanna play with any other group of guys.”

Butler often leads the scoring column, but Latrobe quietly has been a balanced scoring team. A handful of double-figure scorers is not uncommon, as the team averages a 6A-best 76.6 points.

“For many years, I always sort of wished I had that one more scorer,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “Having three changes the whole dynamic. Really, any of our five can score and have consistently done so.”

A 6-foot-2 point guard, Biss is the catalyst for the Wildcats, who have won nine consecutive games. The Shippensburg recruit averages 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 6.5 assists a game.

Fenton, a blend-in role player who has punctuated many fast breaks with dunks, also gives the Wildcats 13 points per game.

“Reed is such a team kid, very judicious and takes good shots,” Wetzel said “And Jake is so smooth and elegant in the way his game flows. Nothing's forced.”

Other complementary players who helped lead local postseason runs:

• Greensburg Central Catholic's boys ooze interdependence.

Senior guard Neal McDermott started the season with a 34-point game and has been a steady double-figure scorer for the unbeaten Centurions (22-0), the top seed in Class 2A. But he doesn't have to do the heavy lifting every night.

“It's great to have five guys, and you know they all can score,” McDermott said. “We all trust each other, and it's been that way all year.”

Seniors Jack Liberatore and Ben Hertzog are scoring threats, both athletic guards who can create offense, grab rebounds and score in transition. Senior Dom Eisaman, sophomore Asa Klimchock and senior Alvin Ross are other players with offensive pop, but GCC spreads the wealth and shares the ball.

• Senior Brittany Stawovy is the leader of the Greensburg Central Catholic girls (17-5), averaging 16 points. But backcourt teammates Haley Moore and Maddy Coddington have found their scoring grooves of late. Moore routinely produced double-digit games and scores in clusters. She's averaging 15 points. Coddington had 15 of her team's 39 points against Penn Hills.

“Could we have a three-headed monster now?” GCC coach Joe Eisaman asked.

Stawovy had to provide the lion's share of the scoring in last year's playoffs when GCC made a run to the Class AA finals as a No. 14 seed. She doesn't have to create offense when the team needs a fast hoop, thanks to her fellow seniors, who have helped GCC grab the No. 3 seed this year.

• Junior Allison Podkul turned into a scoring option for Hempfield (13-8) and took pressure off senior standout Michelle Burns (17 ppg). Podkul quietly has averaged 14 points on drives, putbacks and breaks.

“Podkul is one of those players nobody talked about, but they are now,” Hempfield coach Aaron Epps said. “She does a lot of the little things behind the scenes. She can score.”

Back to the go-with-the-flow Pisula, who has college interest from Waynesburg, Thiel and Mt. Aloysius: He was the team's leading scorer two years ago as a sophomore. That was the year Southmoreland registered its first playoff win in eight years.

Other key players for the Scotties include seniors Zak Leighty and Tanner Schwartz.

Coaches and teammates are pleased to hand Pisula the keys to the offense. His backcourt leadership is a major reason why the Scotties are good again.

“He's such a well-raised kid,” Southmoreland coach Frank Muccino said. “I tell his parents he's the poster child for great parenting. And his work ethic is second to none. He tore his ACL last year but didn't miss one practice.”

Said Stone: “We have guys who stove their finger and don't come to practice for a week. He was here everyday with a torn ACL.”

Pisula was motivated by his injury and made 1,000 points a sneaky side goal to returning to the playoffs.

“It really bugged me,” he said. “I mean, 395 points (the number he needed for 1,000) is no walk in the park.”

Neither is stepping out of someone else's shadow.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

