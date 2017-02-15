2017 WPIAL girls basketball brackets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Follow the WPIAL girls basketball tournament with these interactive brackets, which will be updated here after each game throughout the tournament for all six classifications. Preview capsules compiled by the Trib's Chris Harlan.

Click and drag to view more of each bracket

CLASS 6A

Favorites: Ranked No. 1 and No. 2 all season, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland are difficult to separate. The northern rivals each finished 21-1 overall and tied for the Section 1 title with 9-1 records. North Allegheny has the No. 1 defense in Class 6A (38.5 ppg), while Pine-Richland is second (39.9). Their only loss was to one another. Pine-Richland defeated NA, 50-47, on Jan. 5. NA won the rematch 55-49 on Jan. 26. One small distinction is offense, where Duquesne recruit Amanda Kalin averages 24.2 points for Pine-Richland's top-scoring offense (63.3 ppg). NA, which features Stony Brook recruit Hailey Zeise, averages about 10 points less.

Don't overlook: Norwin finished second in Section 2, but the Knights won the WPIAL Class 4A title in 2015 and '16. A year ago, they defeated North Allegheny in the final.

Prediction: North Allegheny over Pine-Richland

CLASS 5A

Favorite: Former Trinity star center Mary Dunn is a freshman at Youngstown State, but the team hasn't slowed since last season's WPIAL runner-up finish. Now, it's senior guard Sierra Kotchman, a 19-point scorer committed to Fairmont State, who leads the team. Trinity ran through its section undefeated and knocked off Class 5A contenders Chartiers Valley and South Fayette in nonsection wins. The matchup with South Fayette was a WPIAL final rematch.

Don't overlook: McKeesport finished 11-11 but has a 19-point scorer in 6-2 forward Johnasia Cash, a Southern Methodist recruit.

Prediction: Hampton over Trinity

CLASS 4A

Favorite: Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic star Sam Breen celebrated a state Class A championship last season, but Breen and her teammates could add their first WPIAL title. CWNC, the WPIAL runner-up in 2015 and '16, has dominated Class 3A with the classification's best offense (65.4 ppg) and defense (37.4), statistically. Breen, a 6-2 forward committed to Dayton, averages 23 points. The team's only WPIAL loss was to Class 6A contender Penn Hills, 51-48.

Don't overlook: Beaver finished third in Section 2, but the Bobcats knocked off Blackhawk in the season finale behind junior Bella Posset (20.8), a Robert Morris recruit.

Prediction: CWNC over Blackhawk

CLASS 3A

Favorite: Bishop Canevin seeks its third WPIAL title in five seasons and has reached at least the semifinals six years in a row. The Crusaders, who won the Class 2A title last year, are guided by junior guard Brionna Allen (14.4 ppg) and sophomore guard Shamyjha Price (12.9). Canevin went unbeaten in Section 3 but lost eight times against the toughest nonsection schedule in Class 3A.

Don't overlook: Carlynton finished second in Section 3 behind Canevin, but the team reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals last season. Senior guards Ashleigh Wilson (14.5 ppg) and Diamond Thomas (12.9 ppg) and freshman Jada Lee (11.2) could spark another run.

Prediction: Bishop Canevin over East Allegheny

CLASS 2A

Favorite: Vincentian Academy has won five consecutive WPIAL Class A titles and six in the past seven seasons. But the Royals returned just one starter from last season, junior guard Caroline Elliott (15.1 ppg). Now in Class 2A, they still ran through Section 2 undefeated with an offense that averaged 62.2 points. Junior guard Madison Very (12.2) also scores in double figures for the Royals, who own a nonsection win over Class 3A favorite Canevin, 47-42.

Don't overlook: Leechburg was third in Section 2, but junior Mikayla Lovelace averages 24.3 points. The Blue Devils captured some momentum with a victory over Brentwood in the regular-season finale.

Prediction: Vincentian Academy over Chartiers-Houston

CLASS A

Favorite: Winchester Thurston was undefeated until a loss to Class 5A contender Oakland Catholic in the regular-season finale. The team has one of the best defenses in Class A (32.9 points allowed) and two top scorers in junior guard Gia Thorpe (20.2) and junior Ayanna Townsend (19.1), a 6-2 forward with D-I options. Winchester Thurston reached the WPIAL quarterfinals last season but owns a win this season over Class 2A favorite Vincentian Academy.

Don't overlook: St. Joseph was overshadowed by Winchester Thurston but finished second in Section 3. Led by senior guard Lizzy Celko (16.5), St. Joseph challenged the section champion better than most others in 55-44 and 60-45 losses.

Prediction: Winchester Thurston over Cornell