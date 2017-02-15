Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

2017 WPIAL boys basketball brackets

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Marcus Dudzenski pulls down a rebound between Fox Chapel's Jake Livingston (left) and Dimitri Spina during the second half of their game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Fox Chapel.

Follow the WPIAL boys basketball tournament with these interactive brackets, which will be updated here after each game throughout the tournament for all six classifications. Preview capsules compiled by the Trib's Chris Harlan.

CLASS 6A

Favorite: Pine-Richland won the WPIAL Class AAAA title last season before the PIAA expanded basketball to six classifications. Now, the Rams could become the first Class 6A champion in WPIAL history. Pine-Richland lost just once all season behind 6-foot-4 senior Andrew Petcash (20.7 ppg) and 6-5 junior Phil Jurkovec (16.8). The Rams had the third-best scoring output in Class 6A at 72.9 ppg. Only Latrobe (76.2) and North Hills (73.0) scored more.

Don't overlook: North Hills lost four times in Section 1 but played Pine-Richland close twice. Senior guard Nick Smith (26.2) could lead them on another playoff run. His Indians lost to P-R in last year's WPIAL finals.

Prediction: Pine-Richland over Latrobe

CLASS 5A

Favorite: Mars is the team to beat when junior guard Robby Carmody is healthy. The talented Fightin' Planets were state Class AAA runners-up last season, but they struggled mightily when the major-college recruit and 24-point scorer injured an ankle in mid-January. Mars lost six of seven games in one stretch. But with Carmody back, Mars defeated Moon, Chartiers Valley and Hampton in its final three games.

Don't overlook: Hampton finished fourth in Section 2, but senior Antonio Ionadi (21.5) ranks among the best WPIAL shooters.

Prediction: Mars over Moon

CLASS 4A

Favorite: The two best teams here might share the same section. New Castle split its two-game series with section foe Quaker Valley but won the Section 2 title behind 16-point scorer Geno Stone, a 6-foot senior and Iowa football commit. The Red Hurricanes also feature junior Marcus Hooker (13.6), another D1 football recruit, and senior Gino DeMonaco (11.5). Hooker's brother Malik, who just finished an All-American football season at Ohio State, led New Castle to WPIAL and state titles in 2012.

Don't overlook: Beaver Falls was third in Section 2 with six losses, but the Tigers are the defending WPIAL Class AAA champion and have 6-7 senior Josh Creach (23.2).

Prediction: New Castle over Quaker Valley

CLASS 3A

Favorite: Lincoln Park appears positioned for its sixth WPIAL finals appearance since 2010. Bowling Green recruit Nelly Cummings, a senior guard with a 27.9-point average, already has made two championship trips. As a team, the Leopards lead Class 3A teams in scoring (75.1 ppg). The only WPIAL teams to defeat them this season were Class 6A contenders Pine-Richland and Penn Hills.

Don't overlook: Last year's Class AA state champion, Aliquippa finished tied for second in Section 1, but came within six points of section-winner Lincoln Park on Jan. 31. The 66-60 finish was the closest section win for Lincoln Park all season.

Prediction: Lincoln Park over CWNC

CLASS 2A

Favorite: Could Greensburg Central Catholic remain perfect? The Centurions never have won a WPIAL title, but they are the only team to finish the regular season undefeated. The perfect record is a first for GCC, which is led by 6-foot-3 senior Neal McDermott, a 20-point scorer. The Centurions were WPIAL Class 2A runners-up in 2011 and '14.

Don't overlook: OLSH finished third in challenging Section 3 with 15-point scorer Ethan Harrell, a 6-5 senior forward, leading the way.

Prediction: GCC over Sewickley Academy

CLASS A

Favorite: Monessen scored more than any team in the WPIAL. The Greyhounds averaged 79.7 points this season and three times they scored more than 100. They're led by 20-point scorer Jaden Altomore, a 6-2 senior, and 18-point scorer Justice Rice, a 6-1 senior. Monessen and coach Joe Salvino won the WPIAL Class A title in 2015, but lost in the semifinals as the No. 1 seed last year.

Don't overlook: Cornell finished third in Section 1, but coach Bill Sacco has two double-digit scorers in freshman guard Kaden Divito (17.4 ppg) and junior guard NaDhama Luster (15.8)

Prediction: Monessen over Vincentian

