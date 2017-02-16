Physical defense earns Mt. Lebanon boys section title

Joe David knows something about heart-pounding moments on the court. The Mt. Lebanon boys basketball coach since 2001, David played at Pitt from 1982-86. He took part in an NCCA tournament, and helped Pitt forge an identity during early years in the rough-and-tumble Big East Conference.

His Blue Devils just won a WPIAL Section 2-6A title, posting a 10-2 record in section play and a 14-8 record overall. But, with the WPIAL playoffs looming, David's team is gearing up for a next-level experience.

“The playoffs are a different animal,” David said. “They're the reward for a year's worth of hard work, and the fun factor goes up with each win. But you better up your intensity level if you want to survive. Our season is going to be defined by how well we do right now.”

With a physical, defense-first mentality, Mt. Lebanon looks like a throwback to the old Big East. While the Blue Devils aren't a high-scoring bunch (just over 50 points per contest), they surrender about 47 points on average.

“We're usually in the top three or four in the WPIAL in defense,” David said. “It's an emphasis every day in practice. We don't set out to run up and down the court and shoot quickly, and play that Golden State Warriors-style game. We can play fast. But on nights where you're not making shots, if you can hold the other team, you're still in the game.”

Mt. Lebanon looked like it might fall out of the playoff picture early on, at one point holding a 6-7 record after losses to tough nonsection opponents, including North Allegheny and Pine-Richland. They also trekked to Florida during the holiday break, playing against nationally-recognized teams during the Palm Beach Shootout (Mt. Lebanon went 1-3 in those games). But the Blue Devils rebounded, reeling off eight straight victories at one point.

“We enjoy playing the best; we don't shy away from anybody,” David said. “By playing such a high level of competition and suffering a few setbacks, we matured and learned how to win games at the end.”

The Blue Devils are led by Mark Lamendola, a 6-foot point guard who averages 14 points.

“Mark's a four-year starter who can get to the rim, and he's one of the best defenders in the WPIAL,” David said. “He has really elevated his game as the season has progressed.”

Junior guard Antonio Garofoli stands just 5-7, but possesses accurate 3-point range. Caden Hinckley, a junior, brings size (6-6) and is an evolving paint presence. Sophomore guard Michael Palmer logs quality minutes, as do 6-4 senior forward Joey Passodelis, senior guard Sean Witte and junior guard Brice Miller.

“I think we're versatile; we can play a game (where scoring is in) the 40s, or the 70s,” David said. “I'm pleased with the way our guys are sharing the basketball. Guys are coming out unafraid, ready to compete, and believing that they can beat anybody on any given night. We still have to hone in on defensive fundamentals — boxing out, closing out, helping teammates out when the need arises.”

Mt. Lebanon's stifling defense will get a test in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs Wednesday, when the Blue Devils face a 14-8 Woodland Hills team that's averaging north of 70 points. The Blue Devils wouldn't have it any other way.

“This is our final exam, the time to see if you have it, or you don't,” David said.

