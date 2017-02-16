Indiana boys lock up 4th straight section title, look ahead to playoffs

In recent years, there have been two constants for the Indiana boys basketball program: At least one of the vaunted Stapleton brothers will take the court, and the Little Indians will be in prime contention for a section title.

The former is no longer the case. The last of the four Stapleton brothers, Dylan, graduated last year after an all-section senior campaign. The 6-foot-5 forward is now catching passes as a tight end for the Slippery Rock University football team. But, with four returning starters, Indiana (15-7, 11-1) claimed its fourth consecutive section title, and its first in the newly-configured Class 4A Section 1.

“It means so much to have those starters back; the experience, the leadership,” Indiana coach Greg Lezanic said. “They've been a group for my younger guys to look up to and watch. The last month of the season, there's a greater sense of urgency and cohesiveness.”

The Little Indians' returning starters include senior Jake Benhart, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward who leads the club in scoring at 18 points per game. Lezanic said Benhart has willed himself into becoming one of the WPIAL's best spot-up shooters.

Ryan Hoff, a 6-2 senior guard/forward, uses his physicality from the gridiron (he'll play at IUP next fall) to guard much taller players. Luke Thomas is just a sophomore, but the starting quarterback on the football team is a superb rebounder and oozes leadership. Carlos Carter, a 6-3 junior, is quick and jumps out of the gym.

Lezanic decided to move Carter from point guard to the wing, which opened up a starting spot for junior Tommy Arbuckle.

“Tommy has lived in the gym since then,” Lezanic said. “Practice just ended, and he's going over to the auxiliary to work on his shot and ball-handling for another hour. That's typical. He can shoot, but we value him most as a distributor and a floor leader. I wouldn't trade him for any other point guard.”

Off the bench, Lezanic relies on the rebounding prowess of 6-3 senior Taylor Hudzicki and Ben Bianco, a stocky 6-2 junior who plays center on the football team and possesses deceptive agility.

Lezanic said his team strives to get 65 points per game, which is almost precisely what they averaged while also surrendering just below 50 points. The best part for him? His players don't seem to care who gets the bucket.

“We're starting to play together as a team,” he said. “We're seeing the floor well, getting fast breaks, and taking high-percentage shots. The guys are enjoying when their teammates score. That's one of our biggest assets heading into the playoffs.”

The WPIAL postseason kicks off for Indiana on Wednesday, when the Little Indians take on Elizabeth Forward (12-10). While No. 6-seeded Indiana had to settle for a lower playoff seed, Lezanic sees potential for a deeper run.

“Our record was a little deceptive,” said Lezanic, who's in his fifth year at the helm at Indiana after a distinguished, 19-year career as a girls high school coach. “We lost five games within the last 20 seconds, and three at the buzzer. You still have to win those games, and I think we need to do a better job of contesting jump shots. But we think that no matter who we play, we'll be a tough out.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.