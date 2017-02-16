Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Indiana boys lock up 4th straight section title, look ahead to playoffs

David Golebiewski | Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

In recent years, there have been two constants for the Indiana boys basketball program: At least one of the vaunted Stapleton brothers will take the court, and the Little Indians will be in prime contention for a section title.

The former is no longer the case. The last of the four Stapleton brothers, Dylan, graduated last year after an all-section senior campaign. The 6-foot-5 forward is now catching passes as a tight end for the Slippery Rock University football team. But, with four returning starters, Indiana (15-7, 11-1) claimed its fourth consecutive section title, and its first in the newly-configured Class 4A Section 1.

“It means so much to have those starters back; the experience, the leadership,” Indiana coach Greg Lezanic said. “They've been a group for my younger guys to look up to and watch. The last month of the season, there's a greater sense of urgency and cohesiveness.”

The Little Indians' returning starters include senior Jake Benhart, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward who leads the club in scoring at 18 points per game. Lezanic said Benhart has willed himself into becoming one of the WPIAL's best spot-up shooters.

Ryan Hoff, a 6-2 senior guard/forward, uses his physicality from the gridiron (he'll play at IUP next fall) to guard much taller players. Luke Thomas is just a sophomore, but the starting quarterback on the football team is a superb rebounder and oozes leadership. Carlos Carter, a 6-3 junior, is quick and jumps out of the gym.

Lezanic decided to move Carter from point guard to the wing, which opened up a starting spot for junior Tommy Arbuckle.

“Tommy has lived in the gym since then,” Lezanic said. “Practice just ended, and he's going over to the auxiliary to work on his shot and ball-handling for another hour. That's typical. He can shoot, but we value him most as a distributor and a floor leader. I wouldn't trade him for any other point guard.”

Off the bench, Lezanic relies on the rebounding prowess of 6-3 senior Taylor Hudzicki and Ben Bianco, a stocky 6-2 junior who plays center on the football team and possesses deceptive agility.

Lezanic said his team strives to get 65 points per game, which is almost precisely what they averaged while also surrendering just below 50 points. The best part for him? His players don't seem to care who gets the bucket.

“We're starting to play together as a team,” he said. “We're seeing the floor well, getting fast breaks, and taking high-percentage shots. The guys are enjoying when their teammates score. That's one of our biggest assets heading into the playoffs.”

The WPIAL postseason kicks off for Indiana on Wednesday, when the Little Indians take on Elizabeth Forward (12-10). While No. 6-seeded Indiana had to settle for a lower playoff seed, Lezanic sees potential for a deeper run.

“Our record was a little deceptive,” said Lezanic, who's in his fifth year at the helm at Indiana after a distinguished, 19-year career as a girls high school coach. “We lost five games within the last 20 seconds, and three at the buzzer. You still have to win those games, and I think we need to do a better job of contesting jump shots. But we think that no matter who we play, we'll be a tough out.”

David Golebiewski is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.