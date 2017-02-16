Trib Cup: Carmody's injury allowed Mars players to step up

With the top seed in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs and one of the state's highest rated 2018 recruits, the Mars boys basketball team has all the ingredients of a potential league champion.

But what has the Planets most optimistic entering the postseason is how they played this season without their star player.

Mars opened the season 10-2 before an injury to junior Robby Carmody sidelined last year's first-team all-state selection for four games. And while the team went winless without Carmody, his teammates were forced into increased roles in his absence, experience that has gone a long way over the last month.

“In all reality, it made us a better team,” Mars coach Rob Carmody said. “Guys had to play different roles, had to score a little more, and I think it really helped us down the stretch once he got back.”

“It was almost working out the kinks, seeing what our other guys could do and then working that into the game when he is back, so it just makes us that much better,” added senior guard Ben Lewis.

After earning a share of the Section 2-5A title and earning a bye in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs, Mars is highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team, leading to the Planets' third-place standing in the Class 5A rankings.

For coach Carmody, the improvement of his team has been noticeable since Robby's return to the lineup Feb. 3, getting Mars to a level of play Carmody hadn't seen even just a few weeks ago.

“A couple games since he's been back there's been foul trouble and even a little bit of a retweak and guys had to play big minutes while he's sitting on the bench,” he said. “And a month ago we wouldn't have been able to do that.”

It's been players like seniors Ben Perdziola, Lewis and Jerry Stoddard, along with junior Cade Hetzler, sophomore point guard Andrew Recchia and freshman Michael Carmody that have pushed the team forward.

“Those guys have all kind of had their moments and done good things for us,” coach Carmody said.

Losing 12 seniors from last season's PIAA runner-up left a void in the roster. But Mars' supporting cast has picked right up where last year's group left off in its run to the state championship game.

Maybe no better example is Lewis, who after playing sparingly last year, emerged to make history in 2017 with a school record 75 3-pointers.

“He's played great all year, knocked down big shots … and he's a sneaky athlete,” coach Carmody said. “You look at him, you wouldn't know he's quick, you wouldn't know just how strong he is and he's just fearless.”

But it's the impact Robby has on the game that has truly fueled Mars to its top-ranked playoff seeding. With offers from Division I programs including Cincinnati, Duquesne, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Xavier and West Virginia, among others, Robby makes his presence felt on both ends of the court.

His 6-foot-4 frame allows him to guard everyone from the opposing team's point guard to center, while his football mentality — a sport he gave up to focus on basketball — equips him with a hard-nosed mindset, one that shows in his willingness to take charges or dive for loose balls.

And that's not to mention what he is able to do offensively, averaging close to 25 points and 12.5 rebounds.

“Offensively, he gives us a unique skillset because he's a big guard, he's a tremendous athlete who's able to get to the rim, create opportunities for himself and for others … just does a little bit of everything for us offensively,” coach Carmody said.

Carmody praised his team for its ability to pull through adversity and overcome last year's 12-player exodus because of graduation to rally this season for a fifth straight section title.

But with a Feb. 24 playoff date set for a matchup against either Laurel Highlands or Highlands, Carmody knows all of his team's accolades and momentum doesn't mean anything once the playoffs begin.

“It almost doesn't make a difference who's back, who's not back, who's here, who's not here; really what makes a difference is how you play, because it's a one-game tournament,” he said. “If you go out and you don't play your style of basketball, you don't play well, you're going to lose.”

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.