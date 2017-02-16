Westmoreland high school basketball preview capsules for Saturday's games
Saturday's local games
Boys
Class 3A
First round
No. 5 seed Southmoreland (18-4)vs. No. 12 Avonworth (14-8)
Noon Saturday at Peters Township
• Coaches: Frank Muccino, Southmoreland; Dan Bradley, Avonworth
• Winner gets: Winner of Shady Side Academy (16-6)/Carlynton (11-11)
• Players to watch: Brandon Stone (6-11, Jr., G-F), Southmoreland; Garrett Day, Avonworth (6-0, Sr., G)
•Layup lines: Southmoreland has seen a resurgence in recent years but wants validation with success in the playoffs. The Scotties were winless four years ago and won two games in 2013-14. But they picked up a preliminary round win in 2014-15 and lost in the first round last year. They have six playoff wins in school history. Stone, who has scholarship offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris, Mount St. Mary's, Appalachian State and Youngstown State, averages 27.1 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Tommy Pisula is an 18.7-a-game scorer. Stone and Pisula both have more than 1,000 career points. ... Avonworth finished third in Section 2 behind third-seeded Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and No. 9 Seton-La Salle. Day is the backcourt leader and averages 18 points. The Antelopes only lost by two against CWNC.
Girls
Class 4A
First round
No. 8 Mt. Pleasant (12-9) vs. No. 9 Central Valley (14-7)
1:30 p.m. Saturday at Peters Township
• Coaches: Scott Giacobbi, Mt. Pleasant; Chris Raso, Central Valley
• Winner gets: No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (20-2)
• Players to watch: Kerri Bungard, Mt. Pleasant (6-0, Sr., G-F); Kaelyn Underwood, Central Valley (5-10, So., G-F)
• Layup lines: Mt. Pleasant begins its 10th straight trip to the playoffs with momentum. The Vikings rallied from 17-down in the second half against Southmoreland to post a thrilling, 49-41 overtime win to clinch a playoff berth. Senior guard Hannah Hempfield scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Vikings. Bungard is one of the tallest players on the floor but also is one of the top perimeter shooters. ... Central Valley comes from a section that produced the Nos. 2 (Blackhawk), 3 (Ambridge) and 5 (Beaver) seeds. Underwood is a go-to scorer and a physical presence. Freshman 5-3 forward Christiane Frye is an up-and-coming player for the Warriors.