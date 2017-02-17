Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

City League championship preview: Obama boys look to end 'Dice's title run

Kevin Lohman | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (right) looks for room around Obama Academy's Dana Strothers during the second quarter on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Penn Hills High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-59, extending their record to 21-0.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Obama Academy's Dana Strothers (right) drives the baseline on Greensburg Central Catholic's Asa Klimchock (2) during the first quarter on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Penn Hills High School. Greensburg Central Catholic won 65-59, extending their record to 21-0.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Terrell Childs (34) brings the ball up court past Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco (3) in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford’s Chris Abreu (34) pressures Allderdice’s Lamar Todd (12) in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Allderdice’s Terrell Childs (34) makes an off-balance shot against the Penn-Trafford Warriors in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, at Penn-Trafford High School in Harrison City.

Updated 1 hour ago

For the fourth consecutive season, the City League boys basketball championship game will pit Allderdice against Obama Academy.

But while the programs are the same, there is certainly a new dynamic amongst the longtime rivals this season. The high-flying athletes who powered a dominant run of success for the three-time defending champion Dragons (15-8, 8-2) have graduated, leaving top-seeded Obama Academy (13-8, 9-1) to assume favorite status.

So, for the first time in a several years, the Eagles will not enter the finals as long shot underdogs. Instead, coach Devas Simmons and his team are beginning to believe this season could be the one that grants their program its first City League title.

“We've had plenty of success in the past; we just couldn't bring home that last piece,” said Simmons, whose team will match up with the Dragons at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pitt's Petersen Events Center. “Being a Peabody graduate, I'm used to banners being up and around the gym. The girls have had a lot of success here, and I'm happy for them as well, but now, I think it's our time.”

During the regular season, the two teams split the two-game series. In the most recent contest, Obama Academy topped Allderdice, 45-43, after senior Dana Strothers sank the game-winning basket with two seconds remaining.

Strothers, who averages around 15 points, paces the Eagles' offense as the team's primary ball-handler.

On the other side of the court, Jahi Ogbonna plays a similar role for the Dragons. As the only returning player with experience from last year's team, the senior point guard runs the show as the team's leading scorer and facilitator.

In short, it's very likely this year's champion could be decided by a battle between the two talented team leaders.

“Ogbonna and Strothers, they're probably the top two guards in the City, so it'll be a great matchup when they do guard each other,” Allderdice coach Buddy Valinsky said. “Both are really good players, and they'll both lead their teams as the go-to people on Sunday, I'm sure.”

Offensively, Valinsky also hopes to be able to rely upon Jackson Blaufeld to relay his 14-point semifinal performance against Westinghouse into an effective finals showing.

The sharpshooting sophomore will join Ogbonna as a starter, along with 6-1 Lamar Todd, 6-3 Terrell Childs and 6-4 Shaun Morris to give the Dragons a slight height advantage against Obama Academy, which employs a guard-heavy lineup.

For the Eagles, Simmons says seniors Isaiah Prentice, Trez Jones, Lenell Ptomey and Asa Bray will have to play large on the boards. Additionally, the team will have to continue to receive significant scoring off the bench from sophomore guard D.J. Gordon.

In the end, however, both coaches said they expect it to be a battle between two evenly-matched squads that will come right down to the wire. And even with his school's first championship possibly hanging in the balance, Simmons wouldn't wish for anything else.

“There's no lack of familiarity at all, and we wouldn't have it any other way. The battle has been between Allderdice and Obama for the last four years,” he said.

“So it's fitting that we got at it one more time, at least.”

Allderdice girls look to spoil Obama's landmark run

The fires of another longstanding City League rivalry are set to be stoked in the girls basketball championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Petersen Events Center, when Obama Academy and Allderdice play for the fourth straight time.

On the girls side, it's been Obama Academy (15-8, 10-0) that has established itself as the perennial power. In fact, the team's senior class has accrued three City titles on its way to a 38-2 regular season record in during its four-year run.

With those accomplishments in mind, the last thing that Purple Eagles want to do is fall short of their fourth championship to cap off their impressive run. Coach Monique McCoy and her team, led by seniors Taylor Stewart, Taylin Tyler and two-time reigning City MVP Michaela Porter, are preparing to make sure they are ready for whatever surprises Allderdice (11-12, 8-2) may want to throw at them.

“We prepare them for everything because you just never know, depending on how a team plays you, you just have to be ready for anything at all times,” McCoy said.

“In each practice, we're trying to prepare them for different defenses that we might play against. And we're trying out different defenses, too, even though we mainly run man-to-man. We'll try to mix it up a little because you never know what you'll need.”

But Allderdice coach Ellen Guillard insists her team doesn't expect to have to rely on any tricks or gimmicks in order to compete with the defending three-time champs. Instead, they'll be playing the same style of play they have all season long, with an extra emphasis on execution.

Senior and team leader AuJunae Givner will be tasked with covering Porter on defense. On the flip side, Givner may be in attack mode on offense in order to get the Cincinnati commit in to foul trouble.

Beyond that, the Dragons will rely on a trio of freshmen starters to help control the pace of play.

Sophia North enters the game averaging 10.1 points in her first varsity season, while fellow freshman Brooklyn Jones has proven to be an impressive rebounder at 5-6, averaging 7.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. At point guard, Emma Waite has racked up averages of 10.1 points and 4.8 assists.

“We like to run, we want to outlet and go; that's our biggest strength. Emma and Sophia run cross country so they literally never get tired. AuJunae is quick, and we're going to need her to get her hands in the passing lanes to create turnovers like she does,” Guillard said.

“Brooklyn has great jumping ability and a knack for getting her hands on the ball. Emma is fearless on offense, too. She might be the smallest player in the City League, but she'll take it to the paint hard. We'll need that kind of attitude.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

